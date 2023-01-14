Football: Rashford bags winner as United pip City to rise to third

MANCHESTER – Marcus Rashford’s red-hot form continued as he scored Manchester United’s winner in their 2-1 comeback Premier League victory over Manchester City at Old Trafford on Saturday.

The England forward slid in Alejandro Garnacho’s pass in the 83rd minute to secure a victory which helped the Red Devils rise to third in the table, just a point behind second-placed City.

Pep Guardiola’s men looked to be heading to victory when Jack Grealish came off the bench to head the visitors into the lead.

But Bruno Fernandes’ controversial equaliser turned the game and four minutes later Rashford netted for the ninth consecutive match at Old Trafford.

City could now fall eight points off the top of the table should Arsenal beat Tottenham in the north London derby on Sunday.

The victory for United was sweet revenge after a 6-3 trouncing by City in the reverse fixture in October. But ten Hag’s men have lost just once in 19 games since.

The introduction of Casemiro has transformed United’s midfield since the last Manchester derby and ten Hag’s decision to play Fred alongside his Brazilian international teammate cut City’s supply line to Erling Haaland.

United’s turnaround is reflected in Rashford’s revival. The England international has now scored 16 times this season.

His pace was the biggest threat posed by either side in the first half and he should have done better after rounding Ederson than allowing the ball to be cleared off the line.

Another Rashford burst then took him beyond Rodri, but again the finish was lacking as Ederson hurried off his line to smother.

United’s new loan signing Wout Weghorst was watching on from the stands and Martial’s lacklustre performance before being replaced at half-time by Antony underlined ten Hag’s need for more forward options.

By contrast, City are blessed with an abundance of talent in the final third and Guardiola’s ability to make game-changing substitutions looked to have swung the game in their favour.

Grealish had been on the field for only three minutes before netting the biggest goal of his City career to date as he nodded in Kevin de Bruyne’s cross on the hour mark.

But City have struggled this season to match the consistency that has won them four Premier League titles in the past five years and were undone by a hugely controversial equaliser.

Rashford was clearly offside as he raced towards Casemiro’s pass, but crucially did not touch the ball and left it for Fernandes to sweep home.

The assistant referee initially flagged for offside and City were livid at the decision to allow the goal to stand. City manager Pep Guardiola felt aggrieved by the decision as he felt that Rashford was interfering with play as he was “distracting our ‘keeper and our centre-backs”.

Ten Hag said he understood City’s frustration, adding: “The rules, it’s a confusing moment for the backline of the opponent. The rules say Marcus didn’t touch the ball and he wasn’t interfering. Bruno came from the back – but I can see it from the other side.”

City were still rocking when they conceded again as Garnacho sprinted down the left and crossed for Rashford to prod home from close range.

There was still time for City to feel further aggrieved at referee Stuart Attwell as Haaland saw a penalty appeal waved away.

But the champions now have a huge job on their hands if they are to maintain their dominance of English football in the Guardiola era.

Guardiola, who has often added a tinge of sarcasm in his comments, then said he prefers playing with the right attitude than chasing silverware. “I don’t care about the Premier League and the (League) Cup, we cannot win. We won a lot, so it’s not a problem,” he said.

As for United, who have won nine consecutive games in all competitions, the belief is back, said ten Hag. AFP