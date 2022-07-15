Football: Raihan embraces centre-back role in Tanjong Pagar's revival this season

SINGAPORE - Sometimes in life, one has to take a few steps back to move forward.

After struggling for playing time during his first two seasons at Tanjong Pagar United, Raihan Rahman dropped from midfield to defence this year and has established himself as a key figure in the team.

The 31-year-old, who made just eight appearances last year and was deployed mostly in midfield, said: "It's sad to not play because I know that I'm capable of contributing but it doesn't stop me from pushing myself.

"But my hard work has paid off. I always want to improve and prove myself and it shows this year.

"The coaches really believe in me, that's another key thing. When they start believing in me, I have to prove to them that I'm capable."

The centre-back has featured in 14 of the club's 15 Singapore Premier League (SPL) fixtures this term. With three assists, he is also the designated set-piece taker. That ability was evident in last week's 2-1 win over Albirex Niigata as he delivered the corner for Reo Nishiguchi's equaliser.

Tanjong Pagar head coach Hasrin Jailani highlighted the accuracy and power of his technique, something that was evident during Raihan's time at Balestier Khalasa from 2017 to 2019.

He said: "Raihan adapted to what we wanted and he believed and the determination for him to be there worked for him."

Since last year, Raihan has been working closely with team manager Noh Alam Shah, a former Lions striker, to improve his routine and deadball placement.

There is always something to work on, Raihan said. "It doesn't mean that I start regularly now, I can slack. I still continue doing my own training outside and my gym work.

"It's a privilege because soccer careers are very short and I'll just take every opportunity I can to help the team."

His rise mirrors that of Tanjong Pagar, third in the SPL and 10 points behind leaders Lion City Sailors. The Jaguars, who returned to the competition in 2020, finished last that year before rising to fifth last season.