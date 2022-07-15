Football: Raihan embraces centre-back role in Tanjong Pagar's revival this season

SINGAPORE - Sometimes in life, one has to take a few steps back to move forward.
After struggling for playing time during his first two seasons at Tanjong Pagar United, Raihan Rahman dropped from midfield to defence this year and has established himself as a key figure in the team.
The 31-year-old, who made just eight appearances last year and was deployed mostly in midfield, said: "It's sad to not play because I know that I'm capable of contributing but it doesn't stop me from pushing myself.
"But my hard work has paid off. I always want to improve and prove myself and it shows this year.
"The coaches really believe in me, that's another key thing. When they start believing in me, I have to prove to them that I'm capable."
The centre-back has featured in 14 of the club's 15 Singapore Premier League (SPL) fixtures this term. With three assists, he is also the designated set-piece taker. That ability was evident in last week's 2-1 win over Albirex Niigata as he delivered the corner for Reo Nishiguchi's equaliser.
Tanjong Pagar head coach Hasrin Jailani highlighted the accuracy and power of his technique, something that was evident during Raihan's time at Balestier Khalasa from 2017 to 2019.
He said: "Raihan adapted to what we wanted and he believed and the determination for him to be there worked for him."
Since last year, Raihan has been working closely with team manager Noh Alam Shah, a former Lions striker, to improve his routine and deadball placement.
There is always something to work on, Raihan said. "It doesn't mean that I start regularly now, I can slack. I still continue doing my own training outside and my gym work.
"It's a privilege because soccer careers are very short and I'll just take every opportunity I can to help the team."
His rise mirrors that of Tanjong Pagar, third in the SPL and 10 points behind leaders Lion City Sailors. The Jaguars, who returned to the competition in 2020, finished last that year before rising to fifth last season.
Despite a strong campaign, Hasrin stressed there are still 13 matches left, starting with Sunday's (July 17) clash against fourth-placed Hougang United.
He said: "The most important thing for us to maintain what we've been doing to the final round. We don't want to put pressure on everyone. Right now we are happy with where we are."
Other fixtures
Geylang International v Sailors (July 16, 5.30pm)
They are separated by 19 points but this could prove to be a challenge fixture for the Sailors. Geylang are one of only two teams (Albirex is the other) to have beaten the Sailors this season and the Eagles have won their last three SPL matches.
Albirex v Balestier (July 16, 5.30pm)
The Japanese outfit will be desperate to bounce back from a 2-1 defeat to Tanjong Pagar and keep the pressure on the Sailors, who are seven points clear. Balestier have the league's worst defence, conceding 39 goals in 15 games, and have lost both encounters this year to Albirex.
Tampines Rovers v Young Lions (July 17, 5.30pm)
The Stags last tasted victory a month ago, beating Geylang 2-0. A single point from the next three games is a poor return, while shipping in nine goals is a worrying sign for coach Gavin Lee. Bottom side Young Lions have lost four in a row while failing to score in three of those games.