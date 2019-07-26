Football: Pre-Christmas in Qatar for Liverpool as Club World Cup dates are announced

BERLIN (DPA) - Manager Jurgen Klopp could secure an early present for Liverpool fans by winning the Club World Cup final four days before Christmas.

World football governing body Fifa said on Friday (July 26) that the seven-team tournament in Qatar, hosts of the 2022 World Cup, would run from Dec 11-21.

As European Champions League winners, Liverpool will begin with a semi-final on Dec 18, a day after the as yet unknown Copa Libertadores winners play the first semi-final.

Monterrey from Mexico, as winners of the Concacaf Champions League, and Oceania Champions League winners Hienghene Sport are confirmed to take part. The representatives of the hosts, Asia and Africa are still to be confirmed.

Fifa said it would give details of the stadiums to be used, kick-off times and ticketing arrangements in due course.

The Club World Cup takes place in Qatar this year and next in preparation for the 2022 World Cup. From 2021 a reformed competition with 24 teams should take place in summer in a venue yet to be decided.