Man United takeover, football club ownership: Should you care?

While Qatar’s Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad al-Thani and British entrepreneur Sir Jim Ratcliffe remain as frontrunners in the takeover race, fans of the Red Devils have been caught up in a moral conundrum. It is a similar situation that Manchester City and Newcastle United fans have previously found themselves in.

In this episode, ST sports reporter Deepanraj Ganesan hosts Deloitte Asia-Pacific’s sport business group leader James Walton and assistant ST Now editor Sazali Abdul Aziz.

Listen to a passionate debate on why fans should care and why football ownership is in the spotlight.

Highlights (click/tap above):

1:15 Why are football clubs attractive to businessmen and investors ?

10:00 Are Manchester United fans justified in wanting new owners?

15:30 How Sazali - as a Newcastle United fan - feel about new owners from the Middle East?

23:40 Should a fan care about something he has no control over, such as who owns his or her club?

33:40 Football is past the point of no return, when it comes to foreign football ownership and the lack of checks and balances

Read more: https://str.sg/iUPv

Produced by: Deepanraj Ganesan (gdeepan@sph.com.sg), Ernest Luis, Paxton Pang & Eden Soh

Edited by: Eden Soh

Follow ST Sports Talk Podcast episodes every second and fourth Wednesday of the month:

Channel: https://str.sg/JWRE

Apple Podcasts: https://str.sg/JWRa

Spotify: https://str.sg/JW6N

Google Podcasts: https://str.sg/JX88

SPH Awedio app: https://www.awedio.sg/

Website: http://str.sg/stpodcasts

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

Follow Deepanraj Ganesan on Twitter: https://str.sg/wtra

Read his articles: https://str.sg/Jbxq

---

Discover more ST podcast channels:

In Your Opinion: https://str.sg/w7Qt

Asian Insider: https://str.sg/JWa7

Health Check: https://str.sg/JWaN

Green Pulse: https://str.sg/JWaf

Your Money & Career: https://str.sg/wB2m

ST Sports Talk: https://str.sg/JWRE

#PopVultures: https://str.sg/JWad

Music Lab: https://str.sg/w9TX

Discover ST Podcasts: http://str.sg/stpodcasts

Discover BT Podcasts: https://bt.sg/pcPL

---

Special edition series:

True Crimes Of Asia (new): https://str.sg/i44T

The Unsolved Mysteries of South-east Asia (5 eps): https://str.sg/wuZ2

Invisible Asia (9 eps): https://str.sg/wuZn

Stop Scams (10 eps): https://str.sg/wuZB

Singapore’s War On Covid (5 eps): https://str.sg/wuJa

---

Follow our shows then, if you like short, practical podcasts!