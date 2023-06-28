Man United takeover, football club ownership: Should you care?

Synopsis: Every fourth Wednesday of the month, The Straits Times dives into a sports topic and tackles the hard questions with its guests on Hard Tackle.
Manchester United fans around the world are mostly ecstatic that the Glazers may finally sell the club. The American family’s ownership of the club has been marred by fan protests, huge debts and poor performance on the pitch.
While Qatar’s Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad al-Thani and British entrepreneur Sir Jim Ratcliffe remain as frontrunners in the takeover race, fans of the Red Devils have been caught up in a moral conundrum. It is a similar situation that Manchester City and Newcastle United fans have previously found themselves in.
In this episode, ST sports reporter Deepanraj Ganesan hosts Deloitte Asia-Pacific’s sport business group leader James Walton and assistant ST Now editor Sazali Abdul Aziz.
Listen to a passionate debate on why fans should care and why football ownership is in the spotlight.
Highlights (click/tap above):
1:15 Why are football clubs attractive to businessmen and investors ?
10:00 Are Manchester United fans justified in wanting new owners?
15:30 How Sazali - as a Newcastle United fan - feel about new owners from the Middle East?
23:40 Should a fan care about something he has no control over, such as who owns his or her club?
33:40 Football is past the point of no return, when it comes to foreign football ownership and the lack of checks and balances
Read more: https://str.sg/iUPv
Produced by: Deepanraj Ganesan (gdeepan@sph.com.sg), Ernest Luis, Paxton Pang & Eden Soh
Edited by: Eden Soh
Follow ST Sports Talk Podcast episodes every second and fourth Wednesday of the month:
Channel: https://str.sg/JWRE
Apple Podcasts: https://str.sg/JWRa
Spotify: https://str.sg/JW6N
Google Podcasts: https://str.sg/JX88
SPH Awedio app: https://www.awedio.sg/
Website: http://str.sg/stpodcasts
Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg
Follow Deepanraj Ganesan on Twitter: https://str.sg/wtra
Read his articles: https://str.sg/Jbxq
---
Discover more ST podcast channels:
In Your Opinion: https://str.sg/w7Qt
Asian Insider: https://str.sg/JWa7
Health Check: https://str.sg/JWaN
Green Pulse: https://str.sg/JWaf
Your Money & Career: https://str.sg/wB2m
ST Sports Talk: https://str.sg/JWRE
#PopVultures: https://str.sg/JWad
Music Lab: https://str.sg/w9TX
Discover ST Podcasts: http://str.sg/stpodcasts
Discover BT Podcasts: https://bt.sg/pcPL
---
Special edition series:
True Crimes Of Asia (new): https://str.sg/i44T
The Unsolved Mysteries of South-east Asia (5 eps): https://str.sg/wuZ2
Invisible Asia (9 eps): https://str.sg/wuZn
Stop Scams (10 eps): https://str.sg/wuZB
Singapore’s War On Covid (5 eps): https://str.sg/wuJa
---
Follow our shows then, if you like short, practical podcasts!