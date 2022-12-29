Football: No time for emotions as Vietnam coach Park Hang-seo gets down to business

SINGAPORE – Two translators are required to decipher Park Hang-seo’s replies. The first interprets his Korean to Vietnamese before the second converts the Vietnamese into English for those in attendance at Thursday’s press conference.

But nothing is ever lost in translation when it comes to the South Korean. There is no room for hyperbole or exaggeration, only deadpan answers matching his often stoic demenaour.

The 2022 AFF Championship might be his last in charge of the Vietnam national team but Park, 65, is not about to let an emotional swansong get in the way of the business at hand. His side face Singapore on Friday knowing a win against the hosts will seal qualification from Group B.

Park said: “From the beginning of my contract till now, my players and I have always have tried our best in each competition and each match. There is no change even though I am stepping down after the tournament. We focus on the next match and not think about what is the last match (for me).”

Appointed in Sept 2017, Park has delivered the 2018 Asean Football Federation title along with golds at the 2019 and 2021 SEA Games. He announced in October he would be leaving his role after five years at the helm.

While Park is no K-pop star, he is as recognisable and as popular as one in Vietnam. In the Parkroyal on Beach Road ballroom, there were at least 20 Vietnamese media packed inside, recording his every word while cameras flashed repeatedly throughout the 15-minute session.

Vietnam are seeking a third straight win at the ongoing AFF tournament after thumping Laos 6-0 and easing past Malaysia 3-0 on Tuesday.

On facing the Lions, who also have six points, Park said: “We will try to prepare to the best of our abilities and I look forward to both sides having a good match. Both teams have had two wins in their first two matches and our target is to win the match and qualify.”

He has made his mark even beyond football and has even been credited with a rise in tourism and improved diplomatic relations between South Korea and Vietnam. He was awarded the prestigious Heungin Medal, given by South Korea President Yoon Suk-yeol earlier in December for promoting friendship with Vietnam.

According to the Olympic Games’ official page, interest in Vietnam from South Koreans soared after South Korea’s nation television network SBS released a documentary about Park in 2018. Before the pandemic, Vietnam welcomed nearly 4.3 million South Korean tourists in 2019, which accounted for a quarter of all foreign arrivals. In 2016, the figure was at 1.54 million.