Football: Neymar, Firmino, Coutinho in Brazil's squad to face Senegal, Nigeria at Sports Hub

SINGAPORE - Five-time football World Cup winners Brazil have on Friday (Sept 20) named a star-studded 23-man squad, including Paris St-Germain's Neymar and Liverpool's Roberto Firmino, for two friendlies at the Singapore National Stadium in October.

In addition to the two forwards, Gabriel Jesus and Ederson (Manchester City), Philippe Coutinho (Bayern Munich), Casemiro (Real Madrid), and Daniel Alves (Sao Paulo) will make the trip to the Republic, where they will face Senegal (Oct 10), and Nigeria (Oct 13).

"We are always looking for strong opponents. We try to keep this line to always facing the top 20-ranked (nations in the world)," said Brazil national team coordinator Juninho Paulista after the squad was announced.

"When not, we move to the top 50. And exceptionally we play against teams below that. Senegal is 20th on the list and Nigeria 34th."

The Selecao last played at the new National Stadium at the Singapore Sports Hub in 2014, where they beat Japan 4-0, with all the goals scored by Neymar.

Brazil also played at the old National Stadium in Kallang in 2008 in the lead-up to the Olympic Games the same year. They beat a Singapore selection 3-0 then.