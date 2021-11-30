Football: Mediacorp to broadcast AFF Suzuki Cup live

SINGAPORE - Local football fans can look forward to catching the Lions live from the comfort of their homes as Mediacorp announced on Tuesday (Nov 30) that it will broadcast all 26 matches from the Dec 5-Jan 1 Asean Football Federation (AFF) Suzuki Cup 2020 for free.

The matches will be available live and on demand on meWATCH while match highlights will also be available via meWATCH and Mediacorp Entertainment on YouTube.

For fans eager to watch the matches live at the National Stadium and Bishan Stadium, the Football Association of Singapore said in response to queries on Saturday that 10,000 fans will be allowed for each match day at the 55,000-capacity National Stadium. At the 6,000-capacity Bishan Stadium, 1,000 will be admitted for each match day.

Tickets are on sale now and are priced at $25 for adults and $15 for children aged 12 and under for each match day.

Only those who are fully vaccinated will be allowed into games, and refunds would not be issued to those who fail to provide proof of vaccination and are denied entry.

Safe management measures will be enforced strictly through seating plans and allocation. Fans at the National Stadium will sit in pairs while those at Bishan will sit singly, with one-metre safe distancing.

At the National Stadium, fans will be assigned to sectors with no more than 500 people each, with no mingling allowed across sectors. This will be enforced through the use of coloured wrist tags for each spectator, which will also serve as identification that allows re-entry into the stadium for that match day.

Hosts Singapore are seeking a record-tying fifth AFF Championship and will meet Myanmar, the Philippines, Thailand and Timor Leste in Group A.

They kick off the 10-team tournament against Myanmar at the National Stadium on Dec 5. They then face the Philippines (Dec 8), Timor Leste (Dec 14) and five-time champions Thailand (Dec 18).

In the other group, defending champions Vietnam will play Malaysia, Indonesia, Cambodia and Laos.

The top two teams from each group will qualify for the two-legged semi-finals, before facing off in the two-legged finals.