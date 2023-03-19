Football: Lineker off BBC's FA Cup coverage after losing his voice

Gary Lineker was struggling with his voice during live coverage of Manchester City’s 6-0 thrashing of Burnley on Saturday and it did not improve. PHOTO: AFP
LONDON – Gary Lineker will not be on the BBC for their FA Cup quarter-final coverage on Sunday because he has lost his voice, the corporation said, with Alex Scott taking his place.

Lineker, 62, was struggling with his voice during live coverage of Manchester City’s 6-0 thrashing of Burnley on Saturday and it did not improve.

The former England captain had returned to host BBC’s soccer show coverage, a week after his suspension for criticising government immigration policy caused a row over the broadcaster’s impartiality rules.

BBC managers reversed their decision to suspend Lineker, the broadcaster’s highest-paid presenter, after his colleagues refused to work in solidarity last weekend, forcing it to air football highlights without normal commentary. REUTERS

