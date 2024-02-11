Football lawmakers’ blue card proposal could make more see red

LONDON – To say that the VAR has been a controversial addition to football would be putting it mildly. That’s not to say it hasn’t added drama.

Take, for example, the Africa Cup of Nations semi-final between Nigeria and South Africa on Feb 7. One minute, Victor Osimhen had the ball in the net, and Nigeria were leading 2-0, only for the video assistant referee (VAR) to intervene, roll back the play and then award South Africa a 90th-minute penalty. That made the scoreline 1-1 and the drama of extra time and penalties ensued before the Super Eagles prevailed.