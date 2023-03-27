Football: Kazakhstan comeback hands Denmark embarrassing Euro qualifying defeat

ASTANA – Denmark blew a two-goal lead to crash to a surprise 3-2 away defeat by Kazakhstan in qualifying for Euro 2024 on Sunday, which their captain Simon Kjaer called “embarrassing”.

The AC Milan centre-back, who is third on his country’s all-time appearance list on 124 caps, told Danish state broadcaster TV2: “I have to be careful what I say right now.

“We run after instead of acting. We run after and not ahead with the ball. That’s the difference in the second half, I think.

“It is embarrassing. We win and lose together. Today we lose together. You cannot be 2-0 up and losing 2-3. You cannot. I don’t know what it was.

“It was many things. It wasn’t good enough. What exactly happened in the situations I’m a little unsure about, and I don’t want to say things I’m not sure of.

“We must take responsibility for the criticism that will come. And then we must move on.”

The Euro 2020 semi-finalists appeared to be cruising to victory in the Group H match after Atalanta youngster Rasmus Hojlund, 20, netted twice in the first half after scoring a hat-trick against Finland on Thursday.

Kazakhstan had started their bid to qualify for a first major tournament with a home defeat by Slovenia.

But Bakhtiyor Zaynutdinov’s 73rd-minute penalty gave the hosts hope of a famous turnaround in Astana.

Midfielder Askhat Tagybergen crashed a long-range drive past a helpless Kasper Schmeichel with four minutes of normal time remaining to equalise.

Then substitute Abat Aymbetov provided the golden moment for Kazakhstan – who have already at least secured a Euro 2024 play-off spot through the Nations League – leaping to power a header into the top corner in the 89th minute.

He was later sent off for a second yellow card but by then his team had already grabbed all three points.