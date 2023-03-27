Football: Kazakhstan comeback hands Denmark embarrassing Euro qualifying defeat

ASTANA – Denmark blew a two-goal lead to crash to a surprise 3-2 away defeat by Kazakhstan in qualifying for Euro 2024 on Sunday, which their captain Simon Kjaer called “embarrassing”.
The AC Milan centre-back, who is third on his country’s all-time appearance list on 124 caps, told Danish state broadcaster TV2: “I have to be careful what I say right now.
“We run after instead of acting. We run after and not ahead with the ball. That’s the difference in the second half, I think.
“It is embarrassing. We win and lose together. Today we lose together. You cannot be 2-0 up and losing 2-3. You cannot. I don’t know what it was.
“It was many things. It wasn’t good enough. What exactly happened in the situations I’m a little unsure about, and I don’t want to say things I’m not sure of.
“We must take responsibility for the criticism that will come. And then we must move on.”
The Euro 2020 semi-finalists appeared to be cruising to victory in the Group H match after Atalanta youngster Rasmus Hojlund, 20, netted twice in the first half after scoring a hat-trick against Finland on Thursday.
Kazakhstan had started their bid to qualify for a first major tournament with a home defeat by Slovenia.
But Bakhtiyor Zaynutdinov’s 73rd-minute penalty gave the hosts hope of a famous turnaround in Astana.
Midfielder Askhat Tagybergen crashed a long-range drive past a helpless Kasper Schmeichel with four minutes of normal time remaining to equalise.
Then substitute Abat Aymbetov provided the golden moment for Kazakhstan – who have already at least secured a Euro 2024 play-off spot through the Nations League – leaping to power a header into the top corner in the 89th minute.
He was later sent off for a second yellow card but by then his team had already grabbed all three points.
Said Denmark coach Kasper Hjulmand: “It is unacceptable... It’s not about tactics...
“It is one thing that a penalty is scored to make it 2-1, but everyone knows what needs to be done in such a situation... You sacrifice yourself even more. You stand together and follow the plan.”
Their Euro 2020 exploits meant the Danes were fancied at the World Cup in Qatar but they went out in the opening stage after losing to Australia in their final group game.
Said Hjulmand: “You can get a feeling that something is wrong. I was sure it was a lone swallow in the Australia game during the World Cup.
“There were all kinds of things in it that we should have moved on from and I’m very disappointed that we left such an impression in the last quarter of the game. It must not happen again.” AFP