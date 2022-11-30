Football: Italian FA to investigate Juventus for alleged pay irregularities

ROME - Italy’s football association, the FIGC, has opened an investigation into allegations that Juventus paid salaries to its players that were different to those it publicly reported.

The Ansa news agency reported that the FIGC prosecutor has started looking into allegations of secret salary payments in 2020 and 2021. FIGC confirmed to Reuters that the report was correct.

The board of Juventus, including chairman Andrea Agnelli and chief executive officer Maurizio Arrivabene, resigned on Monday and the Agnelli family proposed an accountant to take over as chairman as the club seeks to get to grips with its financial and legal troubles.

Juventus’ financial statements have undergone scrutiny by prosecutors and Italian market regulator Consob in recent months, investigating accusations of false accounting and market manipulation.

Juventus did not reply to a Reuters request for comment. It has previously denied any wrongdoing.

Announcing the board’s resignation late on Monday, Juventus - which denies any wrongdoing - said a revamp was “in the best interest of the company”.

It added directors had concluded that current issues would be best addressed by a new board, given “the pending legal, technical and accounting matters”, and it would have to restate its financial statements for the fiscal year ending June 2022.

Juventus’ shares fell as much as 10.4 per cent at Tuesday’s open, but they recovered to end down 1 per cent.

Agnelli, who has chaired Juventus since 2010, was one of the architects of the failed attempt to set up a breakaway European Super League together with other top clubs last year.