Football: Italian FA to investigate Juventus for alleged pay irregularities

ROME - Italy’s football association, the FIGC, has opened an investigation into allegations that Juventus paid salaries to its players that were different to those it publicly reported.
The Ansa news agency reported that the FIGC prosecutor has started looking into allegations of secret salary payments in 2020 and 2021. FIGC confirmed to Reuters that the report was correct.
The board of Juventus, including chairman Andrea Agnelli and chief executive officer Maurizio Arrivabene, resigned on Monday and the Agnelli family proposed an accountant to take over as chairman as the club seeks to get to grips with its financial and legal troubles.
Juventus’ financial statements have undergone scrutiny by prosecutors and Italian market regulator Consob in recent months, investigating accusations of false accounting and market manipulation.
Juventus did not reply to a Reuters request for comment. It has previously denied any wrongdoing.
Announcing the board’s resignation late on Monday, Juventus - which denies any wrongdoing - said a revamp was “in the best interest of the company”.
It added directors had concluded that current issues would be best addressed by a new board, given “the pending legal, technical and accounting matters”, and it would have to restate its financial statements for the fiscal year ending June 2022.
Juventus’ shares fell as much as 10.4 per cent at Tuesday’s open, but they recovered to end down 1 per cent.
Agnelli, who has chaired Juventus since 2010, was one of the architects of the failed attempt to set up a breakaway European Super League together with other top clubs last year.
Under his tenure, Juventus secured nine consecutive national titles, but failed to win Europe’s prestigious Champions League.
After the first trophyless season for a decade last year, Juventus were knocked out of Europe’s top club competition at the group stages this year and are currently third in Serie A.
The loss-making club has also been hit by rising costs linked to players’ salaries and the coronavirus pandemic, and has been forced to ask shareholders for a total of €700 million (S$995 million) in cash injections in three years.
On Tuesday, Spain’s LaLiga demanded “immediate” sports sanctions be applied on Juventus for allegedly breaching European football’s financial fair play rules.
Lawyers and governance experts
The Agnellis’ holding company Exor, which owns about 64 per cent of Juventus shares and controls about 78 per cent of voting rights, said it would propose accountant Gianluca Ferrero as chairman at a shareholder meeting the club has called for Jan 18 to appoint a new board.
It will also present its full slate of candidates for the new board, it added.
Juventus has appointed Maurizio Scanavino, CEO of privately-held media group GEDI, which is also owned by Exor, as general manager, while Arrivabene will keep his position on a temporary basis.
Exor’s head John Elkann said on Tuesday candidates for the new board would be picked from lawyers and corporate governance experts to help the club address legal challenges.
He praised his cousin Andrea for his tenure at Juventus, saying the club reached “memorable goals under his leadership”, and confirmed Massimiliano Allegri as coach.
Two sources familiar with the matter said Agnelli’s decision to step back was taken in agreement with Elkann.
In a letter to Juventus staff seen by Reuters, Agnelli described the club’s situation as “delicate”.
“When the team is not cohesive it becomes vulnerable and that can be fatal,” he wrote. “This is when you need to keep calm and contain damages ... Better to quit all together, giving the chance to a new team to turn the game around.”
On Tuesday, Ferrari, also controlled by the Agnellis, accepted the resignation of its Formula One team boss Mattia Binotto in another reshuffle at Exor’s sporting assets. REUTERS