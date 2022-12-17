Football: Goalkeeper injured as fans invade pitch in Melbourne derby

MELBOURNE – The A-League clash between Melbourne Victory and Melbourne City was abandoned on Saturday after “shocking” scenes when fans stormed the pitch and attacked a goalkeeper, who suffered a suspected concussion.

The match was called off in the first half after a fan protest against a decision on Monday by league bosses to award the grand finals series to Sydney for the next three years turned violent.

Supporters of both sides were planning to walk out at the 20-minute mark, but Victory fans turned on City goalkeeper Tom Glover after he appeared to throw a flare back towards them.

Moments earlier a flare had hit a television cameraman on the back, local reports said.

Scores of fans invaded the pitch and one grabbed a metal bucket and threw it into Glover’s face as scuffles broke out and a group of men swung on the crossbar.