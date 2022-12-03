Football: Former Lions star Kadir Yahaya appointed head of youth at Thai side BG Pathum

Former national defender Kadir Yahaya (centre) has signed a two-year contract with BG Pathum. Photo: BG PATHUM
Deepanraj Ganesan
Updated
Published
18 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

SINGAPORE - One of the brightest minds in Singapore football is set to take his talents to Thailand.

Former national defender Kadir Yahaya, 54, has signed a two-year contract as the head of youth football at Thai club BG Pathum.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2022 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top