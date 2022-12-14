Football: Former Italy striker Vialli takes break from national team job to fight cancer

Former Italy striker Gianluca Vialli is stepping away to battle pancreatic cancer. PHOTO: LUCAVIALLI/INSTAGRAM
Updated
41 sec ago
Published
14 min ago

Former Italy striker Gianluca Vialli is stepping away from his role with the national federation for health reasons, the 58-year-old who has pancreatic cancer said on Wednesday.

“At the end of a long and difficult negotiation with my wonderful team of oncologists, I have decided to suspend, hopefully temporarily, my present and future professional commitments,” said Vialli, head of delegation of the Azzurri.

“The goal is to use all my energies to help my body overcome this phase of the disease, so as to be able to face new adventures as soon as possible and share them with all of you.”

Vialli, who enjoyed a stellar career with Sampdoria, Juventus and Chelsea and earned 59 caps for Italy, was first diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in 2017 but was given the all clear a year later. In 2021, he announced it had returned.

Italian Football Federation president Gabriele Gravina said Vialli could count on “all of us”.

“Gianluca is an absolute protagonist of the Italian national team and will be in the future,” Gravina said in a statement.

“Thanks to his extraordinary fortitude, the Azzurri and the affection of the entire federal family, I am convinced he will return soon. He can count on each of us, because we are a team, on and off the pitch.”

European champions Italy, who failed to qualify for the 2022 World Cup, begin their Euro 2024 qualification campaign in March against England. REUTERS

More On This Topic
Football: Berlusconi promises Monza players 'busload of hookers' if they beat big guns
Football: Italian FA to investigate Juventus for alleged pay irregularities

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2022 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top