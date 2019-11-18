Football: Faris and Ikhsan lead strike force at the SEA Games

SINGAPORE - Faris Ramli and Ikhsan Fandi will lead Singapore's attack at the SEA Games in the Philippines, as the Under-22 national team target a semi-final spot at the biennial event later this month.

Faris, 27, is one of the two overage players in the 20-man squad named by head coach Fandi Ahmad on Monday (Nov 18) for the Nov 25 to Dec 10 football competition in Manila.

The other senior player is Warriors FC defender Tajeli Salamat, 25.

Both Faris and Tajeli featured in the team's 4-1 victory over Perth Glory's U-20 last Tuesday at the Jalan Besar Stadium.

The former scored a goal and set up another, while Tajeli contributed to the hosts' first goal.

This will be Faris' fourth SEA Games as he had also competed in the 2011, 2013 and 2015 editions. The speedy forward had a stellar season in the Singapore Premier League where he scored 16 goals for Hougang United and was crowned Player of the Year.

Fandi said: "The coaches and I had to make some difficult decisions as we finalised the squad to put together the best team possible. It is now down to the players who have been selected to treasure this opportunity and do the country proud.

"It has been a long year of preparation. The training camps, friendlies and tournaments throughout the year were part of the preparations leading up to the SEA Games. All the coaches and backroom staff have worked hard to ensure that the team is mentally, physically and tactically prepared."

The U-22s have been placed in Group B with defending champions Thailand, 2017 bronze medallists Indonesia, Vietnam, Laos and Brunei.

While Singapore can expect a tough challenge on the road to the semi-finals, Fandi has faith in his charges.

The 57-year-old said: "We know that they are fighters… win, lose or draw, they will fight. We want them to play with their hearts, heads and guts, and give their all on the pitch."

The Singapore Under-22s play their first game against Laos at the Rizal Memorial Stadium next Tuesday.

SEA Games squad:

Goalkeepers: Kenji Rusydi, Zharfan Rohaizad; Defenders: Irfan Fandi, Irfan Najeeb, Jordan Vestering, Ryhan Stewart, Syahrul Sazali, Tajeli Salamat, Lionel Tan, Zulqarnaen Suzliman; Midfielders: Haiqal Pashia, Hami Syahin, Jacob Mahler, Joshua Pereira, Naqiuddin Eunos, Nur Luqman, Saifullah Akbar, Shah Shahiran; Forwards: Faris Ramli, Ikhsan Fandi