Football: England’s World Cup-winning right-back Cohen dies aged 83

LONDON – George Cohen, the right-back in England’s 1966 World Cup-winning team, has died aged 83, his former club Fulham announced on Friday.

The defender, who had 37 caps, played every minute of the victorious campaign on home soil that culminated in a 4-2 extra-time win over West Germany to give England their only World Cup title.

Cohen was integral to England’s style of play that year, with the onus on fullbacks to get forward in coach Alf Ramsey’s system.

Having helped England keep clean sheets in their first four matches in the tournament, Cohen started the move that led to the winning goal in the 2-1 semi-final victory over Portugal.

“Everyone at Fulham Football Club is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of one of our greatest ever players – and gentlemen – George Cohen MBE,” said a statement on the London club’s website.

Cohen spent his entire career with Fulham, playing 459 games for the Cottagers from 1956-1969 before a knee injury cut short his career at 29.

He later worked in the club’s hospitality suites.

Cohen’s contribution to Fulham was recognised when his statute was unveiled at Craven Cottage in October 2016.

His death means that of the England XI who won the World Cup final – no substitutes were permitted in 1966 – only hat-trick hero Geoff Hurst and Bobby Charlton are still alive.

“Very sad to hear my friend and teammate George Cohen has died,” Hurst said on Twitter. “Everyone, without exception, always said that George was such a lovely man.

“He will be sadly missed, my heartfelt thoughts are with George’s wife Daphne and his family.” REUTERS, AFP