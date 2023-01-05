Football: Embattled Lampard insists he doesn’t ‘need reassurances’ over his Everton future

LONDON – Embattled Everton manager Frank Lampard said his team must “have the same work ethic as we had at City” when they face their in-form local rivals Manchester United in the FA Cup third round on Friday.

The Toffees earned a surprise 1-1 English Premier League draw against the reigning champions on Dec 31 but have yet to win a game in any competition since a 3-0 home win over Crystal Palace on Oct 22.

That form has seen them plunge into the drop zone as they sit in 18th place with 15 points from 18 games. Not that Lampard sees the FA Cup as a respite from a Premier League relegation fight.

He said on Thursday: “I don’t see it that way. The FA Cup is a competition of pride for Everton in its history and for me in my history. I give it the same importance.

“It’s a different competition but on the back of the feeling after Brighton (a 4-1 home defeat on Tuesday), whether it was three points or next round in the FA Cup on the cards, we have to approach it in exactly the same way...

“It is a similar type of stadium we are going to (Old Trafford). Man United are a good team with good individuals. We’ll have to be diligent, organised and have the same work ethic as we had at City.”

As for Lampard’s own work ethic, he said he doesn’t “need reassurances” despite reports suggesting that Everton could reignite their interest in his former England teammate Wayne Rooney should they seek a change in the dugout.

Said Lampard: “I never seek reassurances; my job is to focus day to day, game to game. I don’t need reassurances, I want to improve everything every day.

“I came here nearly a year ago and my honest feeling was we were going in the direction of relegation. Evertonians have such passion for this club and we managed to have an incredible time together. It is going to be a tough journey; surviving a relegation battle is all well and good but it is a process. I’m not silly, we need results.”

The 44-year-old former Derby County and Chelsea boss insisted the club have progressed since he replaced Rafael Benitez just over 11 months ago, even if the league table does not reflect that.

He argued: “Yes, I have – in the way we have tried to take the squad forward. We have tried to bring in players to help us going forward. In terms of the league position, not really, but the reality is that it takes time and work.

“If you look at Arsenal’s journey, you see how a journey can look. It’s not an easy road and it comes with huge investment. You can’t see it from the outside but, in my opinion, yes.”