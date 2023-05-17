Football chaos brings curtain down on drama-filled SEA Games

PHNON PENH – Nearly two weeks of triumphs, tears and the occasional tantrum came to an end on Wednesday when the SEA Games closed in Cambodia, with Vietnam topping the final medals table.

Women’s football gold capped a glittering Games for the Vietnamese, who reigned over the medals table ahead of Thailand and Indonesia.

Cambodia were fourth – the first time in four editions of the biennial Games that the hosts did not come top of the pile, but their 81 golds were a huge improvement for them on recent years.

The sporting action in Phnom Penh came to a chaotic end late on Tuesday when Indonesia beat Thailand in a men’s football final featuring seven goals, won 5-2 by Indonesia, four red cards and two mass brawls.

After the Games opened on May 5, Cambodia claimed their first ever athletics gold, Chhun Bunthorn winning the men’s 800m and sparking moving scenes at the finish line as he toasted his late parents.

“I am very emotional,” he told reporters.

“My parents passed away and I miss them greatly. If they were still here, they would have been very happy with my victory.”