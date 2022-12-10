Football: Bayern goalkeeper Neuer out for the season after skiing accident

BERLIN – Bayern Munich goalkeeper Manuel Neuer will be out for the rest of the season after undergoing surgery on a broken bone following a skiing accident, the club said on Saturday.

Neuer, who was part of the Germany team that crashed out of the World Cup in the group stage, said he had suffered a lower right leg fracture while on a skiing holiday.

The club said the 36-year-old had undergone successful surgery but would not play again this season.

The Bundesliga resumes on Jan 20 following the World Cup and Germany’s traditional winter football break.

Neuer is the latest Bayern player to suffer a long-term injury. France international Lucas Hernandez tore a knee ligament in the defending champions’ 4-1 win over Australia in their World Cup Group D match on Nov 22, while Senegal striker Sadio Mane missed the quadrennial showpiece after a leg injury in early November.

Bayern, top in the Bundesliga, face Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League knockout stage in February.

Bayern may call on Sven Ulreich, 34, who joined them from VfB Stuttgart in 2015 as a back-up to Neuer and had performed well when the latter was injured in 2018. REUTERS