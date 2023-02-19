Football: Australian women beat under-strength Spain in World Cup warm-up

SYDNEY – A Sam Kerr-led Australia beat giants Spain 3-2 on Sunday in a big confidence boost ahead of the women’s World Cup on home soil in 2023, stretching their unbeaten streak to six games.

The two sides are both seen as contenders at the showpiece tournament in Australia and New Zealand from July 20 to Aug 20, with the ongoing four-team Cup of Nations in Sydney and its surrounds being used as a dress rehearsal.

Cortnee Vine, Clare Polkinghorne and Arsenal star Caitlin Foord all scored in a blistering first half before Olga Carmona and Alba Redondo pulled goals back for Spain in the second half.

The Czech Republic earlier beat Jamaica 3-2 at the same Sydney stadium, thanks to a last-gasp winner from substitute Alena Peckova.

Australia came into the clash after thumping the Czechs 4-0 last week, while Spain enjoyed a 3-0 romp against Jamaica.

“I think this is a statement. We’ve treated this game, these games, as a practice for the World Cup and we’ve won two-from-two and hopefully looking at three-from-three in the next game,” said Manchester City winger Hayley Raso.

“I’m so proud of these guys, they (Spain) are such a good team so really happy.”

The Spaniards crushed Australia 7-0 in their previous meeting in June 2022, but that was effectively against a second-string team missing the likes of Kerr, Foord and Raso.

Since then, Spain have been embroiled in controversy with 15 top players making themselves unavailable for selection over a dispute with coach Jorge Vilda.

While the details remain hazy, they were reportedly unhappy with the locker-room atmosphere and his training methods.

Despite this, Spain came into Sunday’s match unbeaten in five games since the row exploded.

But they were no match for a full-strength Australia in front of more than 17,000 fans and wearing shirts with rainbow-coloured numbers on the back in support of the LGBTQI+ community.

Both sides created early opportunities but it was Australia who struck first in the 11th minute.