Football: AC Milan could explore tours with first team in the region

SINGAPORE – AC Milan fans in Singapore can get up close and personal with club legend Daniele Massaro and the coveted Serie A trophy on Friday, but they might also be able to catch the first team live in action in future.

No concrete plans have been set, but Milan marketing director Peter Morgan did not rule out the possibility of a tour in the region, especially as the club are eager to reconnect with international fans after the pandemic.

Milan won the 2021/22 Serie A title for the first time in 11 years and on Friday, the AC Milan Trophy Tour in partnership with Emirates will arrive at the Puma flagship store in 313@Somerset. Fans can take photos with the Scudetto trophy and meet former forward Massaro.

The tour had stops in New York and London and will be heading to Jakarta on Sunday, when Milan’s Serie A match against Fiorentina will be screened.

Morgan, 39, told The Straits Times: “With (borders) opening and after a few years without tour, we’re properly in a position to start taking the team away on tour.

“At this stage, we don’t know where we’ll be going but these fan activities are key. We can’t take the first team at the moment but what we can do is bring the trophy, (which represents) one of the most iconic moments of our club’s history for the past 10 years, and one of our ambassadors, Daniele Massaro, to engage with our fans.

“We saw huge celebrations in South-east Asia (when we won the title). This tour is a way to thank (all our international fans) for their support and for the club to give fans what they’ve been missing.”

This could pave the way for future visits to the region as the club are seeking to grow their fan base and increase their presence worldwide, and could consider things like tours by the first team or even opening another international office. Besides Milan, they also have an office in Shanghai.

This also comes as the Serie A chief executive Luigi de Siervo recently announced plans to triple its overseas media revenue.

Said Morgan: “If we see strong response, that makes it easy to decide whether to invest to come back to the region. We know how strong the fans are in Asia and if we can bring the trophy to them, we can create great moments for them.

“We’re in a period of commercial growth now. Our new owners (American investment firm RedBird Capital Partners.) have bought us to grow us. There’s a desire to look at where we can drive growth and international markets is one of those areas.

“At the moment, for fans worldwide, the future is more positive because we’ve invested in young, up-and-coming players, the commercial side of the business is growing and we’re in a position where we can make the most of that global fan base and grow it.”