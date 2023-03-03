Football: 2023 Deloitte Women’s Premier League expanded to 10 teams

SINGAPORE – The Deloitte Women’s Premier League will be expanded to 10 teams this season, with Geylang International, Tampines Rovers and Police Sports Association joining the competition, the Football Association of Singapore said on Thursday.

The 2023 campaign will kick off on March 18, with last season’s runners-up Albirex Niigata meeting Tiong Bahru at 5pm at Choa Chu Kang Stadium, where Geylang will face Tampines at 7.30pm. Balestier Khalsa will play against Tanjong Pagar United at Yishun Stadium at 5pm.

On March 19, defending champions Lion City Sailors will start their campaign against Police SA, winners of the 2022 second-tier Women’s National League, at 7.30pm, after Hougang United and Still Aerion’s clash at 5pm. Both matches will be at Choa Chu Kang Stadium.

Just like last season, the league champions will receive S$25,000, with S$10,000 and S$7,500 going to the second- and third-placed teams respectively.

The full list of fixtures can be found here.