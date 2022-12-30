Football: 10 things about the legend Pele

Regarded by most as the greatest footballer of all time, Pele’s legacy inspired the world long before the likes of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo became household icons. The Straits Times’ Ervin Ang compiles 10 facts about the Brazilian legend who died on Thursday at the age of 82 after battling colon cancer.

1. He was named after inventor Thomas Edison

His real name is Edson Arantes do Nascimento, named after light-bulb inventor Thomas Edison following the introduction of electricity to his hometown when he was born.

Although he is famously known as Pele now, he did not like his nickname. In a Guardian article in 2006, Pele wrote: “I thought Pele sounded horrible. It was a rubbish name. Edson sounded so much more serious and important.”

He was given the nickname Pele as a kid, after he mispronounced the name of one of his father’s teammates – Vasco de Sao Lourenco, a goalkeeper affectionately known as “Bile”.