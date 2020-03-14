Foodie Princess hungry for third straight win

RACE 1 (1,200M)

1 I'm The Conquist is a Class 5 winner already this term. He's capable of adding another win for his new trainer, Douglas Whyte, who has him in career-best form.

2 Supreme Plus is racing well and gets the services of the in-form Joao Moreira. Although he's winless, he appears to have found his feet in Hong Kong and he should be in the finish as long as he can overcome the tricky draw.

5 Moneymore is another who is winless. He made up a stack of ground first-up from the tail-end and he's going to be thereabouts with improvement.

3 The Abraxas is drawn to get the right run and, no doubt, Hong Kong's champion jockey Zac Purton will get the best out of him.

RACE 2 (1,200M)

5 Beluga steps out for his second Hong Kong start after finishing runner-up on debut as favourite. Appearing a strong talent, he should have learnt plenty from his first look at racing.

8 Colonel has shown that his best is up to this. The draw doesn't help but, if he can piece it all together, he'll be challenging this bunch for the top spot.

7 True Legend steps out on debut. He's been nothing short of impressive in trials. With Moreira booked, he's expected to fire first-up.

2 Hard Promise appears to have returned to a competitive mark.

RACE 3 (1,000M)

6 Dublin Star has done well in both his starts in Hong Kong. He's shown the necessary steady improvement to suggest a win is just around the corner. With Moreira retaining the ride, he remains the one to beat.

4 Coolceleb is hardly reliable but he's drawn well and should get the gun run throughout.

1 Zero Hedge is looking to end a frustrating run of three seconds. He can figure with Alfred Chan's seven-pound (3.18kg) claim.

13 Here Comes Ted has shown glimpses of ability and he's close to putting it all together.

RACE 4 (1,400M)

6 King Dragon has shown ability across his five-start career in Hong Kong. He appears to have found a suitable race to break through. He'll get a nice run from the draw.

4 Juneau Park has hit the ground running since his arrival in Hong Kong three starts ago. He's lightly raced but the inside gate will see him afforded every opportunity.

12 Best For You got up narrowly last time out. He's lightly raced and has given the impression that he still has a number of rating points to climb.

8 Ka Ying Excellent is next best.

RACE 5 (1,800M)

2 Foodie Princess is looking for his third win in a row. He remains in Class 4 off his dominant last win. If he replicates that performance, he's going to prove difficult to beat.

7 This One's For You has proven on the dirt, having finished inside the top three in his last three runs, including a win. He's drawn to get the right run and this is suitable.

4 Crown Avenue appears to have returned to form. He'll get a nice run on the pace for Purton and be somewhere near the finish.

12 Good Fit has struggled to recapture his best. Although that is the case, he does do his best racing on the dirt and Jack Wong's three-pound claim helps.

RACE 6 (1,400M)

8 Ultimate Glory is a winner already this term. He's been racing well since that performance and warrants respect with Purton atop.

5 Silver Fig has ability although he struggles at times. He's versatile and is a winner on both surfaces. With a comfortable run throughout, he is capable of performing at his best.

10 Everyone's Joy hit the ground running in Hong Kong with two wins in his first two starts. He has struggled since then, but is now down to a competitive mark.

4 Cool Team won well first-up this season. He's since gone unplaced, but still, hasn't been too far away.

RACE 7 (1,650M)

5 Mongolian King has done everything right this season except win. He switches to the dirt for the first time which is a concern. But, if he manages to hold his form, he should be there from a good barrier.

6 Racing Luck narrowly missed from a good draw last start. He'll step out from wider, which is a concern. But, if he puts his best foot forward, he won't be far away.

8 Clear Choice is looking for the hat-trick of wins. He's in career-best form but this is a much tougher field and he'll need a bit of luck.

9 Red Elysees is unlucky not have won this term. Still, he's drawn well and should give a bold sight.

RACE 8 (1,600M)

9 Time To Celebrate turned his form around last start to grab third, after four unplaced runs this term. A three-time course-and-distance winner, he can pick up from there.

6 Fat Turtle is lightly raced but has been brilliant across 12 Hong Kong starts with 10 top-three finishes, including three wins. This is a tough race but he's drawn to get the gun run.

11 Preciousship has gone to a new level this term with four wins. He faces a stiff rise in class but the inside gate will afford him every chance.

1 Ka Ying Star narrowly missed out at Group 1 level last start in the Queen's Silver Jubilee Cup behind Beauty Generation. Though he comes off a career-best run, he's going to need to repeat that as he'll have to carry top weight.

5 Encouraging is expected to roll forward to pour on the pressure.

RACE 9 (1,200M)

4 Valiant Dream has been nothing short of consistent this season with four top-two finishes in his last four runs, including two wins. He's in another suitable race.

9 Star Luck has struggled all season but his last two runs have been eye-catching. He can put his best foot forward and the booking of Moreira warrants respect.

3 Good Beauty gets seven pounds off, thanks to Alfred Chan's claim. He's likely to roll forward and give his rivals something to catch.

1 Ballistic King sits on the cusp of Class 2. He'll be looking to end a run of two seconds. The good gate should give him and Chad Schofield the chance to do so.

RACE 10 (1,400M)

3 Mighty Giant scored by over four lengths last start in what was nothing more than a track gallop. He faces a stiff test in Class 3 for the first time. But, if he manages to reproduce his last effort, he's going to prove difficult to beat.

8 Picken has been luckless all term but managed to turn it around last start for second. He has the awkward draw to contend with but his best is more than up to this.

4 Private Rocket has won only once but he closed in strongly last start for third. He can figure.

2 Craig's Star is next best but this is a difficult race.

• Comments courtesy of The Hong Kong Jockey Club