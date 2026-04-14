Follow Somelovefromabove

Race 1 (1,000m)

3 Lucky Generations is better placed back at Happy Valley, where both of his wins have come, although the drop back to 1,000m is new territory. Blinkers go on first time in conjunction with the step back in trip, while barrier 2 gives Joao Moreira the chance to map for a sweet run.

5 Macanese Master is the likely leader and comes off a sound second over 1,200m on the all-weather. He is better suited on this track and trip, where he boasts two wins and a second from three starts.

4 Spicy Spangle has been hinting at a win since dropping into Class 5, and another good trial between runs suggests he is holding his form and ready to run well.

1 Country Dancer is always capable of bouncing back in this grade, while two trials between runs have him looking in good order.

Race 2 (1,650m)

9 Dragon Sunrise has been screaming out for a better draw after three eye-catching runs from wide gates, each time conceding too much ground early before finishing off well. Barrier 7 gives him the chance to map closer, while Zac Purton staying aboard is another positive.

1 Floof does not jump off the page on form – one win from 21 starts – but the class drop, barrier 1 and a good trial point to him being ready to run his best race yet for the Brett Crawford stable.

6 Family Fortune is better placed back on this track and trip after an eye-catching fifth on the all-weather.

7 Double Bingo reunites with Matthew Poon, who knows him well. His first run for the Ricky Yiu stable was a pass-mark fourth on the all-weather, finishing off strongly late.

Race 3 (1,650M)

7 Red Brick Warrior is coming to hand with each run. His last-start fourth in his first try at Happy Valley had merit against the race shape. Barrier 1 is the key change and he can hold a handier spot and put himself right in the finish.

1 Fantastic Fun dropped back into Class 4 last time and went down by a neck to the winner Armour Golden Eagle. Barrier 3 gives him another chance to land a good run in transit and make his own luck.

6 To Infinity gets a better draw after wide gates at his last two starts. His run three back from the same gate, third to Stormi, is the run to look at.

10 Run Run Timing can take up a handy position from barrier 6 and looks capable of continuing his good form since joining the Yiu stable.

Race 4 (1,800M)

4 Harmony Galaxy arrives off a dead-last to finish third over 1,650m. It was a big effort against the race shape, and he gets a much kinder set-up from barrier 3 while the rise to 1,800m is key given he is two-from-two at the trip.

3 Noble Pursuit has slipped down the ratings and looks poised to strike from an inside draw, after a couple of quieter runs from wide gates.

11 Romantic Fantasy rises in class but drops 17lb (7.7kg) at the weights, while the Andrea Atzeni booking stands out. Barrier 6 also gives him a workable map.

1 Enthralled drops into Class 4 for the first time and Purton returns to the saddle, two positives that can see him run a much better race.

Race 5 (1,650M)

9 Gratifide has only raced three times locally and wide draws have not helped him in his last two starts. His latest run was a step forward, coming from last to finish eighth in his first try on this track and trip, beaten three lengths. Barrier 3 is the map upgrade he has been needing to race handier.

4 Do Your Part is the reliable on-pace type who keeps putting himself in the race and should again be right there in the finish.

3 Wrote A New Page is a perfect three-from-three on this track and trip and is hard to ignore, especially from an inside draw with Moreira to steer.

10 Win Method is a 3YO in career-best form after back-to-back Class 4 wins at this track and trip, He now chases the hat-trick on the class rise, rolling forward from barrier 6 to give a bold sight.

Race 6 (1,200M)

9 Cloud Nine is a 3YO having only his fourth start. But he has shown promise from the outset, third on debut, an unlucky seventh second-up to Hot Delight, then a solid fourth third-up. He has been freshened since, returns off two trials, and the switch to Happy Valley looks suitable in a race where he can press on and try to make all.

3 Storming Dragon has drawn awkwardly in barrier 11, but the drop back into Class 4 makes him hard to overlook and he can be in the finish with the right trip.

11 Prestige Hall is also drawn wide in barrier 10, but his form is there, coming off three straight seconds in strong Sha Tin races.

8 Quartz Legend is trending the right way and barrier 2 under Moreira sets him up for a soft run and every chance to be involved late.

Race 7 (1,200M)

3 Master Lucky heads to Happy Valley for the first time and gets barrier 2 after back-to-back Sha Tin runs from wide draws. He finished second from barrier 11 two starts ago, then had a troubled run from gate 10 last time, so the map looks much kinder.

5 Rainbow Seven has taken to this track and trip with a win and a second from three starts, and his latest second to Sky Cap reads strongly after the latter won last week.

6 The Heir is not a prolific winner, but he has been knocking on the door since switching back to Happy Valley. He placed in three straight runs, and barrier 4 gives him every chance again.

4 Genius Baby has also found form back at the Valley. He finished in the placings in his last two despite race shapes that did not suit, but his late work has carried merit.

Race 8 (1,650M)

11 All Round Winner has improved since the blinkers went on and his runs since that win five starts ago have come with their share of bad luck. He backs up quickly, rises in class, yet carries 17lb less, and the David Hayes yard does well with runners on the turnaround.

5 Fivefortwo still looks to have upside and is best saved for one run, coming home strongly late, the same pattern that saw him win by two lengths last start.

8 Armor Golden Eagle took luck out of it last time, pressing forward to make all and winning like an improved horse. He goes back up to Class 3 and barrier 1 gives him the option to lead again or take a trail.

2 Keefy has returned to form through a couple of placings in his last two starts and maps for a sweet run to be in the mix again.

Race 9 (1,200M)

12 Somelovefromabove looks set up for another big run from barrier 4 as he chases a hat-trick on the class rise, helped by 10lb less to carry. Several key rivals have drawn awkwardly, and that gives him the chance to land in the right spot and keep rolling.

1 Symbol Of Strength also draws to get every chance from barrier 3. He won well two starts ago, then finished fifth beaten two lengths last time after striking trouble late and racing on the inside part of the track, which did not look the place to be.

4 Amazing Kid has to overcome barrier 12, but his form keeps him firmly in the conversation.

8 Fiery Steed has been improving at the trials and, with only his second Hong Kong start, he is open to further progress.

Comments courtesy of The Hong Kong Jockey Club