Follow Regency Master

RACE 1 (1,650M)

7 Run The Table does his best racing in this grade. Expect he bounces to his best for Zac Purton and Francis Lui, especially from Gate 2.

9 Zacian has been around the mark a lot without winning. He gets his opportunity once more. He just needs some luck to score.

10 Oh Bravo catches the eye with Joao Moreira hopping up. Do not discount his chances.

3 Go For Tea is a threat from Gate 3. Keep safe.

RACE 2 (1,200M)

1 Ares has the class edge. He turned his form around last time in this grade. With Purton up, he looks the one to beat.

11 Vector had no luck in the straight last start but still managed to finish off very well. He has taken time to find his feet. He is overdue.

3 Dassit gets his opportunity. He is an improving type who is closing in on his first win.

5 Sicomoro caught the eye when third last time. Gate 1 ensures his chance.

RACE 3 (1,000M)

1 Circuit Seven should find the front and run this group along with Alfred Chan taking some weight off his back. He has racked up two all-the-way wins this season.

2 Blustitch can improve again at his second start.

8 Yellowfin turned his form around to finish second last start. He, too, can continue an upward trajectory.

5 See U Again is racing well and is getting close to his first win in town.

RACE 4 (1,200M)

5 Dream Boss was unplaced on debut, but put in a sparkling trial for this assignment. He can make amends with Moreira sticking aboard.

6 Ever Force is consistent. He caught the eye with a solid third last time.

8 Hercules gets the favourable booking of Purton, who collected a four-timer at Sha Tin on Sunday.

9 Perfect Peach has drawn well and has shown plenty of early toe.

RACE 5 (1,650M)

7 Regency Master did well from an impossible position at the rear to close off with plenty of merit for fifth last time. If he takes up closer order, he can win this one with improvement.

1 Fearless Fire does his best racing in this grade. He is in superb form and his consistency could well be rewarded with a win.

5 Blissful Star is looking to snap a run of consecutive placings. He gets Purton's services.

11 Super Hornet is on the up. Do not discount.

RACE 6 (1,200M)

5 Mega Bonus has drawn well and should bounce back from his last-start failure. He is better than that and the inside gate gives him his chance to scoot to the front without using too much energy.

2 Above All is after a hat-trick of wins. He remains in Class 4 which suits.

1 Exuberant narrowly missed last start. He can make amends with another strong showing. 7 Winning Icey needs only to offset the sticky draw.

RACE 7 (1,200M)

6 Nicconi County closed off very well last start. He can take another step forward with his development and a clean run.

3 Flying Season has a stack of class and his rise is far from over. Purton's booking bears close watching.

2 Atullibigeal has hit the ground running in Hong Kong. He is on the improve with each and every start.

5 Like That should remove luck from the equation by rolling forward to lead. He gets his chance.

RACE 8 (1,650M)

3 Crossford is ever so close to another win in Hong Kong. He is incredibly consistent and Karis Teetan's booking looks suitable, especially from Gate 5.

1 Packing Award, who has a stack of ability, is searching for his fourth win this season.

7 World Famous was racing well as a winner two starts ago. The strong booking of Purton ensures his chances again.

5 Gift Of Lifeline is finding his mark. He is a threat.

RACE 9 (1,200M)

12 Family Folks has been competitive in this grade before and the light weight suits, especially in the form of Teetan from Gate 3.

5 Lucky Sweynesse is very gifted as a four-time winner from five runs already. He commands respect again.

2 Voyage Warrior has tumbled down the ratings and is closing in on an overdue success for trainer Ricky Yiu.

1 Keep You Warm is after back-to-back wins. He scored easily by two lengths last time.