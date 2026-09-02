Folarin Balogun reportedly scraps transfer to Everton

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American Folarin Balogun warming up during the World Cup in North America.

LONDON – Folarin Balogun did not end up joining English Premier League side Everton on Sept 1 at the transfer deadline, and multiple media reports indicated that the United States men’s national team forward was the one who withdrew from the proposed move.

AS Monaco, Balogun’s current team, and Everton were reportedly in discussions for several days, and the 25-year-old striker headed to Liverpool to take his physical exam with the Merseyside club.

According to The Athletic, Everton spotted something in the medical exam that prompted a renegotiation with Monaco over the transfer fee.

Everton requested an extension of the transfer deadline to complete the deal , but then Balogun opted not to continue with the move, according to multiple media reports.

The amount of the transfer would have been around £40 million (S$69 million).

Balogun scored twice in the US’ opening victory of the World Cup against Paraguay, then added a goal in the round-of-32 clash against Bosnia and Herzegovina.

In that latter match, he was shown a red card in the 64th minute, a decision that wound up making international waves.

Controversy ensued when Balogun’s one-game suspension was lifted and he was able to play in the US’ round-of-16 match against Belgium.

US President Donald Trump announced that he had called FIFA president Gianni Infantino to appeal on Balogun’s behalf, though Infantino denied Trump had anything to do with the decision to reinstate Balogun.

The US lost 4-1 to the Belgians and were eliminated from the World Cup.

Over the past three seasons with Monaco, Balogun scored 31 goals with nine assists in 91 matches (67 starts) across all competitions.

He played in the Premier League with Arsenal during the 2021-22 season and had loan spells at Middlesbrough in the English Championship and Reims in France before he joined Monaco.

A native of England to Nigerian parents, Balogun was born in New York, which qualified him to play for the US.

He has scored 12 goals across 31 matches for the US national team since 2023.

Balogun’s near-move to Everton came after various reports in the off-season indicated potential transfers to Tottenham Hotspur, Aston Villa, Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain, Sunderland and Crystal Palace. REUTERS