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Flyhalf Moyo one of four uncapped players for South Africa against Wales

July 13 - South Africa have named four uncapped players in their starting XV to face Wales in their Nations Championship fixture in Durban on Saturday, including 20-year-old Vuyo Moyo at flyhalf.

• Uncapped wing Jaco Williams, lock Ruben van Heerden and prop Carlu Sadie also start at Kings Park as coach Rassie Erasmus gives a run to every player in his expanded squad across the three Nations Championship matches in July.

• Wing Kurt-Lee Arendse returns to the side and fullback Aphelele Fassi completes the back three with debutant Williams, while scrumhalf Cobus Reinach partners Moyo in the half-back pairing.

• Pieter-Steph du Toit moves from lock to flanker and will again captain the side, with Jasper Wiese back at number eight and Paul de Villiers retaining his place in the loose trio. Malcolm Marx is back at hooker with props Sadie and Gerhard Steenekamp either side of him as Erasmus opts for a 5-3 split between forwards and backs on the bench.

• South Africa have taken a full haul of 10 points from their opening two home games against England and Scotland and lead the Southern Hemisphere table.

• Starting XV: 15-Aphelele Fassi, 14-Jaco Williams, 13-Jesse Kriel, 12-Damian de Allende, 11-Kurt-Lee Arendse, 10-Vusi Moyo, 9-Cobus Reinach, 8-Jasper Wiese, 7-Pieter-Steph du Toit (captain), 6-Paul de Villiers, 5-Ruben van Heerden, 4-Cobus Wiese, 3-Carlu Sadie, 2-Malcolm Marx, 1-Gerhard Steenekamp.

• Replacements: 16-Andre-Hugo Venter, 17-Jan-Hendrik Wessels, 18-Wilco Louw, 19-Ben-Jason Dixon, 20-Marco van Staden, 21-Herschel Jantjies, 22-Manie Libbok, 23-Damian Willemse. REUTERS