Florence extends Championship Tour sabbatical

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Jan 27 - Three-time World Champion John John Florence stunned the surfing world on Tuesday by revealing he will not return to competition on the 2026 Championship Tour, extending his sabbatical for a second successive year.

The 33-year-old Hawaiian had previously announced a planned hiatus for 2025 following a triumphant world title win in 2024, but on Tuesday, Florence confirmed he would sit out 2026 to continue an extended global sailing expedition with his family.

"Exploring with my family, we learned new ways of living, saw new places, found waves for all three of us, and woke up most days just excited to see more, and do it all together," Florence wrote in a statement on social media.

"It really confirmed for us that this is our dream right now. We've decided to continue in 2026 with the goal of hopefully making a full lap of the world. I want to become a better surfer; I want to become the best father I can be and combine it all with nonstop adventure and curiosity."

Florence debuted in the Championship Tour as a wildcard in 2008 and has since competed in 110 World Tour events, winning 282 heats and 10 events en route to his three World Titles despite several career-threatening injuries.

The Oahu native's accolades also include five Triple Crowns, becoming in 2011 at just 19 years old, the youngest to earn one of surfing's most prestigious achievements by winning the three main tournaments held in Hawaii -- Hawaiian Pro (Haleiwa), World Cup (Sunset Beach) and Pipe Masters (Pipeline) -- in a single year.

Morocco's Ramzi Boukhiam will take Florence's vacant spot on the 2026 Championship Tour, with Brazilian Yago Dora set to defend his title. REUTERS