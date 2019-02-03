Floorball: Victoria School battle from 3-0 down to beat Black Wondersticks 4-3 in ActiveSG-SFA Premier final

SINGAPORE - The ActiveSG-Singapore Floorball Association (SFA) Men's Premier League closed on a high note at Our Tampines Hub on Sunday (Feb 3) as close to 1,000 spectators cheered on their favourite teams and were treated to an exciting final.

Victoria School emerged champions after mounting a spectacular fightback from 3-0 down to score four goals in the last four minutes to stun defending champions Black Wondersticks 4-3 in the final.

Tomas Eriksson, president of the International Floorball Federation who is in Singapore on holiday, presented the trophy to the champions with fellow guest of honour Lim Teck Yin, the chief executive officer of national sports agency Sport Singapore.