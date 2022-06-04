Floorball: S'pore wrap up world qualifiers with 4-3 comeback win over Australia

SINGAPORE - Singapore ended their Men's World Floorball Championships Asia-Oceania qualifiers on a high on Saturday (June 4) by beating Australia 4-3 in extra time to finish third in the eight-team competition.

The home side, ranked 13th in the world, beat 11th-ranked Australia thanks to a golden goal by Nicholas Chua, having come back from 3-1 down.

The inspired win marked a successful end to their campaign, having earned their ticket to the Nov 5-13 championships in Switzerland with a 6-3 win over South Korea on Friday.

Australia drew first blood at the OCBC Arena after just 54 seconds through Tomas Gartner, but the Republic did not let their heads drop and pushed hard for an equaliser, and were rewarded when Lee Chee Yong netted.

In the second quarter, Gartner swept home inside the first minute of the restart. He completed his hat-trick with a penalty to put his side in control.

But backed by over 850 vocal supporters, Singapore staged a late comeback through Cheang Jia Qing and then Lim Jian Hong to force extra time where Chua netted 2min 32seconds in.

Singapore and Australia join Thailand and the Philippines, who had topped the group stage a day earlier to automatically earn their berths at the biennial world meet.

The hosts had begun the qualifiers with two wins, beating Malaysia 8-2 on Tuesday and New Zealand 4-0 a day later, but then suffered a 9-1 trouncing by the Thais before rebounding against the Koreans.

Besides the Swiss and defending champions Sweden, the other teams who have qualified for the World Championships are Canada, Germany, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Poland, Norway, Estonia, Latvia, Finland and Denmark.