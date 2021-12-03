Floorball: S'pore pipped 9-8 by Canada in opening game of the Men's World C'ship

SINGAPORE - The Men's World Floorball Championship (WFC) in Finland got off to an electrifying start as Singapore and Canada fought out a 17-goal thriller in Helsinki on Friday (Dec 3).

Despite a comeback in the third period that saw world No. 16 Singapore overcome a three-goal deficit to draw level at 7-7, it was ultimately world No. 11 Canada who prevailed 9-8 in the Group D clash.

Singapore started the match strong, taking a 3-2 lead in the first period thanks to goals from captain R. Suria, Jenmark Sorreda and Abdul Mateen Amir Mizra.

But Canada soon found their feet and controlled the game in the second period against a subdued Singapore.

Even though Canadian forward Alexandre Dupont was shown a red card for elbowing Singapore's Nicholas Low in the 35th minute, it had little effect on Canada as they finished the second period 5-3 up thanks to goals from Lauri Berg, Cameron Buck and Valtteri Viitakoski.

Canada continued to dominate early in the third period and took a 7-4 lead by the 47th minute, but Singapore clawed their way back to make it 7-7 in the span of three minutes.

Suria and Sorreda added their third and second goals of the game respectively before Lee Chee Yong tapped in from close range to bring Singapore level.

Forward Lim Jian Hong missed an opportunity to put Singapore ahead when he did not convert his penalty shot in the 53rd minute.

Seconds after that, Viitakoski scored his fourth goal of the match, before teammate Cedric Genapin added another to put Canada 9-7 up.

Lee scored another three minutes from time to close the gap, but it was not enough.

Suria, 29, who was named Singapore's player of the match, said: "We played really well in defence, however, we did not take our chances in offence. We fought till the last second but it was not in favour of us.

"I feel that we gave them a good fight and did not let them take the easy win.

"All of us played our hearts out to get the draw but unfortunately we could not."

This is the national men's team's first international competition since the 2019 SEA Games, where they won a silver medal.

In the remaining Group D fixtures, Singapore will come up against world No. 35 Philippines on Sunday, before taking on Estonia (11th) on Monday.

Catch the matches here.