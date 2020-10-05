Floorball: S'pore men's team receive $15k sponsorship from Excelsior Financial Group

SINGAPORE - The Singapore Floorball Association (SFA) announced on Monday (Oct 5) that Excelsior Financial Group (EFG), a group of financial consultants representing Great Eastern Financial Advisers, has renewed its $15,000 sponsorship of the national men's floorball team for another year till 2021.

EFG has been a sponsor of the men's team since 2018.

Vincent Gan, EFG's financial services senior director, said the company was proud to back the team "during this uncertain climate".

"Their perseverance and ability to perform in the international sports arena shows their readiness to take on bigger challenges. This team has also built an impressive track record in recent years," he added.

"We believe this shared vision of excellence and empowerment will help both teams achieve greater success."

Last year, the men's team clinched the silver medal at the SEA Games in the Philippines and also won the 2nd Men's Asia Oceania Floorball Confederation Cup.

SFA president Kenneth Ho said: "This partnership is not only important to the men's team, but also significant to the association as we showcase the great sport and dedicated athletes that Singapore has to the world."

Apart from being the team's major partner, EFG is also the official event partner for the ActiveSG SFA Floorball Premier League 2020-2021.

The aim of the partnership is to enhance the development and awareness of floorball in Singapore and beyond, said the national sports association.

The men's team also received additional donations from individuals Francis Tan of Taishan Sports Engineering and Delane Lim, who contributed $3,000 and $1,000 respectively.

Their donations will be used for high performance development.