Floorball: S'pore beat Thailand 2-1 to clinch first win at Women's World C'ship

SINGAPORE - Forward Amanda Yeap's golden goal secured Singapore a plucky 2-1 win over Thailand as they secured their first win of the Women's World Floorball Championship on Wednesday (Dec 1).

At the IFU Arena in Uppsala, Sweden, a pulsating first period saw world No. 14 Singapore take the lead through Yee Yun Shawn, who scored in the seventh minute.

Thailand, who sit one rung below the Republic in the world rankings, started the second period aggressively and their efforts paid off as they equalised through Aliisa Syrjaenen in five minutes.

Tight pressing from Thailand and profligacy from Singapore saw the scores remain level going into the final period.

Singapore were the livelier side in the third period, creating several chances, including a shot by Ong Swee Ling that was saved by the Thai goalkeeper at close range.

Despite their persistence, they were unable to find a way through, with the last few minutes of regulation time a nerve-racking affair as they struggled to hold off a late charge by Thailand.

But their efforts were rewarded when Yeap sealed the win with her golden goal in the fourth minute of extra time.

The South-east Asian countries' last meeting in the 2019 SEA Games final was also a thrilling affair that saw Singapore narrowly pip Thailand 3-2 to the gold medal.

Thailand and Italy were included in the 16-team tournament in September to replace Japan and Australia, who were not able to participate in the competition due to Covid-19 travel restrictions.

Singapore will face world No. 11 Estonia in the play-off for 13th place today.

The Estonians had thrashed world No. 21 Italy 16-0 in the other 13th to 16th placement match earlier on Wednesday.

Today's rematch will offer Singapore a shot at revenge following last Saturday's 4-3 defeat by the Estonians in their group-stage clash.

Finishing 13th will also mean Singapore would have dropped only one place from their historic 12th placing at the last edition.

Thailand will face Italy in the play-off for 15th place.