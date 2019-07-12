Floorball: Singapore thrash Thailand 17-1 to win Men's Asia Oceania Floorball Confederation Cup

SINGAPORE - Singapore's national men's floorball team won the Asia Oceania Floorball Confederation (AOFC) Cup for the first time after they thumped Thailand 17-1 in the final at the Alonte Sports Arena in Binan, the Philippines on Friday (July 12).

In so doing, Singapore also exacted a measure of revenge for their Men's World Floorball Championships defeat last year. The 4-3 play-off loss deprived them of a chance to fight for 13th spot in the 16-team tournament as the Republic eventually finished last.

In the 2017 AOFC Cup final, Thailand also beat Singapore 8-4 in the final.

Thailand got off to a blistering start when tournament top-scorer Watcharapon Onsuk scored within the first minute.

But Singapore stamped their authority on the match once they settled down, responding with goals from Jenmark Sorreda and Suria R. in the fifth and sixth minute, with both players being fed by Vignesa Pasupathy.

Pasupathy was in red-hot form as he then polished off an 11th-minute counterattack, led by skipper Syazni Ramlee, to give the Republic a 3-1 lead and a two-goal cushion which they never relinquished.

The 23-year-old was switched on throughout the game and was the first to react and convert the loose ball when Farhan Yusoff's shot came off the back board less than a minute into the second period.

Fellow forward Akmal Shaharudin then took over the show with a brilliant six-minute hat-trick, including two thumping hits from range, to make it 7-1. Not to be outdone, Pasupathy also completed his treble after converting Tng Zong Wei's 33rd-minute reverse pass.

Sorreda netted from a fine solo effort three minutes into the final period and Ng Juin Jie made it 10-1 with a poacher's effort from close range.

Despite the disparity, Singapore were relentless in their pursuit of goals as Zong (two goals), Suria, Akmal, Joshua Seow, Abdul Mateen Amir Mizra and Jeremy Chia added gloss to the 17-1 score that will give them a big boost going into the SEA Games in November.