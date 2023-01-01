Floorball: Over 400 players compete in Year End Smash 3v3

Floorballer Hafiy Naufal Noor Haniff from Woodlands CSC Skyhawks Invictus taking a shot during the Year End Smash 3v3's Under-19 boys competition. PHOTO: SINGAPORE FLOORBALL ASSOCIATION
Floorballer Ellyana Aeman (in black) in action in the Year End Smash 3v3's Under-19 girls competition. PHOTO: SINGAPORE FLOORBALL ASSOCIATION
SINGAPORE – More than 400 floorballers closed out 2022 at the Year End Smash 3v3, a three-a-side tournament that took place at Our Tampines Hub from Thursday to Saturday.

There were three main categories at the event: The Under-14 (boys and girls), U-19 (boys and girls) and mixed open.

The U-14 girls’ competition was won by Papi Chulo and Cococurry were champions in the boys’ category.

King Yoshi and Bawah Block FC were the respective girls and boys’ winners for the U-19 competition, while Wonderbandy were the mixed open champions.

