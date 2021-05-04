Floorball: National women's team get $12,000 boost from Excelsior Financial

SINGAPORE- Excelsior Financial has doubled down on its backing for the Republic's national floorballers by pledging support for the women's team to a tune of $12,000. This comes seven months after it renewed its $15,000 sponsorship of the men's national team for another year.

Excelsior Financial is a group of financial consultants that represent Great Eastern Financial Advisers. Its support for the national women's team was announced by its senior director Vincent Gan on Friday (April 30), who said in a statement: "We are proud to continue our support both teams, especially during this uncertain climate.

"Their perseverance and ability to perform at the international sports arena shows their readiness to take on bigger challenges. These teams have also built an impressive track record in recent years.

"We believe this shared vision of excellence and empowerment will help both teams achieve greater success."

The national women's team have enjoyed a successful past two years. They retained their SEA Games gold medal at the 2019 SEA Games in the Philippines in Nov 2019, before placing 12th at the Women's World Floorball Championships - their best performance at the competition - a month later.

They went on to pick up the Team of the Year gong - head coach Louise Khng also won the Coach of the Year award - at the Singapore Sports Awards in Oct 2020.

The team will be looking to improve their placing at the world championships at this year's edition of the biennial competition, slated to take place from Nov 27-Dec 5 in Uppsala, Sweden.

Excelsior Financial has been a major sponsor of the national men's team since 2018, and is also the official event partner for the ActiveSG-SFA Floorball Premier League 2021-2022.

The SFA also announced that an anonymous donor has pumped in $8,888 to in support of its high performance programmes of the men's, women's and youth teams. The same donor had pledged the same amount to the national association in 2020.