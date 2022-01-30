Floorball: Complaints lodged against Singapore Floorball Association chief, GM

The complaints allege improprieties by the Singapore Floorball Association's key leaders. PHOTO: SINGAPORE FLOORBALL ASSOCIATION/FACEBOOK
Updated
Published
51 min ago
SINGAPORE - A complaint alleging improprieties by the Singapore Floorball Association's (SFA) key leaders has been lodged with the International Floorball Federation Ethics Committee (IFF ETC), Sport Singapore (SportSG) and the National Council of Social Service.

Rudy Low, the owner of four local floorball clubs who was team manager of the national men's team in 2012, alleged that SFA general manager Wendy Kuan had tampered with the election process in the run-up to the association's annual general meeting (AGM) in September.

