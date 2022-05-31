Floorball: A debut to remember for ex-national hockey player Ishwarpal

SINGAPORE - Turning out for Singapore's national hockey team from 2013 to 2019, Ishwarpal Singh collected two silver and two bronze medals at the SEA Games.

But the lanky defender, 28, is not done yet in his sporting pursuits.

Ishwarpal, who picked up floorball in university in 2016, made his international debut for the national team on Tuesday (May 31), as the Republic trounced Malaysia 8-2 in their opening World Floorball Championship qualifier at the OCBC Arena.

His debut was one to remember as he scored the Republic's second goal to reclaim the lead at 2-1 in the fourth minute after picking up a loose ball in his own half and bulldozing past the Malaysian defence.

Running to the corner and standing with his chest puffed out and arms folded after scoring, Ishwarpal said: "It's a great feeling. When I scored, I just wanted to celebrate with my team and just thank the fans for coming."

While he still enjoys hockey and continues to play the sport at a club level, he is psyched up by a new challenge.

"Floorball is a growing sport and the association is doing a great job of growing it in Singapore. I also wanted a new challenge because I have done quite a few tournaments in hockey," said Ishwarpal.

On his transition, he said: "Floorball is a lot quicker. You have to think on your feet a lot faster. It was challenging at the start, but I think I have good teammates and coaches who guided me along the way. It has been very fun."

Admittedly, it has also been a fine balancing act for the doctor in geriatric medicine at the Khoo Teck Puat Hospital and he is grateful that his department and residency programme have allowed him to attend training and take leave for the tournament.

"It's not been easy because I do have to rush over from both sides," he said. "Thankfully, the coaches have been very understanding of my schedule."

His commitment to the sport has earned him praise from Singapore coach Lim Jin Quan, who said: "He is a player with a good work ethic and that is something precious to have. That's definitely the demand of all national athletes.

"Despite having multiple commitments, there is a need to balance both sides and that is a challenge and the sacrifices needed are beyond measure. It has definitely been a joy having him."

Captain Kumaresa Pasupathy was also proud to see his teammate perform and score on his debut.

"I think it was really wonderful. One of our younger players, Cheang Jia Qing also scored his first goal for the national team and everyone celebrated every goal we scored. Each goal meant a lot to us because every single player has been working very hard so they thoroughly deserve all the goals," the 26-year-old defender said.