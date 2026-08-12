Flintoff's son Rocky hits first senior professional century

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Aug 12 - Former England all-rounder Andrew Flintoff's son Rocky struck his first senior professional century in Lancashire's 174-run win over Somerset in the One-Day Cup.

Rocky, 18, hit seven sixes and 10 fours as he scored 123 runs off 76 balls and combined with opener Keaton Jennings (156) for a partnership of 214, which guided Lancashire to a total of 443 - their best in List A cricket.

Tuesday's victory helped Lancashire qualify for the quarter-finals of the tournament, where they will come up against Ben Stokes' Durham.

Rocky's teammate Jennings hailed the teenager's performance, telling British media: "When you are developing a few grey hairs, it's great to be out there batting with a young player of such talent.

"Rocky knows his family can't score his runs for him. He has to go out there and do it himself and there is every sign he is going to do just that.

"He has a fantastic physique for a cricketer and a good head on young shoulders. Today he used his feet well and played a fantastic knock."

Rocky has previously played for both the England Lions and the England under-19s. REUTERS