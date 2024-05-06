Flavor Flav backs US women's water polo team on road to Paris

NEW YORK - Hall of Fame rapper Flavor Flav is throwing his support behind the United States women's water polo team, pledging to back the defending champions at the Paris Olympics.

Veteran Maggie Steffens led the Americans to a stunning third consecutive Olympic title in Tokyo but said this weekend that she and her team mates are still in need of financial support ahead of the Games.

"Most Olympians need a 2nd (or 3rd) job to support chasing the dream (myself included!)," Steffens wrote on Instagram. "We always need more help."

Hours later Flav, a founding member of the pioneering hip hop group Public Enemy, answered that call.

"As a girl dad and supporter of all women's sports - imma personally sponsor you my girl," Flav, born William Jonathan Drayton, replied. "Whatever you need. And imma sponsor the whole team."

The all-time Olympic scoring record-holder Steffens, who is currently at test event in Paris, has long called for greater support and recognition for her sport.

"Shocked! Thank you," Steffens wrote on her Instagram story.

Olympians around the world have long relied on outside financial support to pursue their dreams, with many spending more to train and compete than they earn from their sport.

World Athletics reignited the issue last month when it announced a $50,000 payday for its Olympic champions, beginning in Paris.

"The US Women's Waterpolo team has won the GOLD MEDAL THREE OLYMPICS IN A ROW," Flav wrote on X. "These women should not have to be working 2-3 side jobs to be able to compete." REUTERS