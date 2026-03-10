Flamethrower should set the track alight second-up

Race 1 (1,200m)

Mostly first-timers.

(2) BISON WARRIOR was not far behind the placed runners on debut with the winner Master Magician looking to be something special at this stage.

(1) KIKI U BEAUTY had support on debut, but was all at sea and finished a long way back. The outing should have brought him on.

Trainer Michael Miller is having a stellar run with his 2YOs and (13) ACTION THRILLER is the choice of stable rider Tristan Godden, albeit he was well beaten by stablemate Steamy Windows on debut. A close eye on the betting may prove to be your best guide.

(4) MASTERCRAFTER is making his debut. Watch him.

Race 2 (1,200m)

Many first-timers. Of those that have run, (7) FLAMETHROWER finished a promising fourth on debut in soft ground. He must have come on from that run.

(9) QUEST OF VALOR was narrowly ahead of Flamethrower on debut and there should not be much between the two again.

(5) RIFF RAFF BOY looks to be the pick of the Miller’s runners, although he was disappointing behind Steamy Windows last time after a promising previous effort.

(3) ONE PEPPER has a blue-blood pedigree and is worth watching.

Race 3 (1,400m)

(2) RANDOLPH HEARST has been up against the cream of the Cape Town crop and not far behind. He looks the part in this field.

Trainer Dominic Zaki had his first KwaZulu-Natal winner in (3) TALK TO THE MASTER in the Fever Tree Stakes where he was weighted to win. He is more than useful but could find it difficult giving his younger rival six kilos.

(5) REGENERATION is back on the trip she won three starts ago. Place chance.

(6) TOWN CRIER had two starts on this trip recently and won his second-last start at Greyville. Include him in your bets.

Race 4 (1,200m)

(1) HIGHVELD STORM has his second run for his stable and makes a promising local debut in first-time blinkers. He has a useful apprentice up and should feature.

(8) WAR EMPEROR finished a close-up second last time when returning from a break. He should give a good account.

(3) GOOD OMEN has finished runner-up over the course and distance at his last two. He gets a 4kg claimer aboard.

(7) FROSTBITE was well beaten on debut, but he is likely to come on from that effort.

Race 5 (2,400m)

(5) CAN WE START improved second-up behind a short-priced favourite. She is bred to go over this trip and any further improvement could see her home.

(2) STAMPEDE AHEAD goes over this trip for the first time, but she has been disappointing. The step-up in trip with the blinkers off and a tongue-tie on could do the trick.

(4) FIRE FORCE is the only one tested over the trip and ran on well for second last time. He is a long-time battler but has come on well at his last two over the trip.

(1) OSMIUM is also stepping up in trip but has shown some ability over shorter. Craig Zackey stays on.

Race 6 (1,600m)

(3) LADYOFDISTINCTION has a touch of class and has won her last two since returning from a break. She goes well over this trip and should make a bold bid.

(6) ONE SMART COOKIE steps up in trip again. She has useful current sprint form and looks to have a strong winning chance.

(4) MISS TWINKLE steps up in class. She appears to be the pick of trainer Andre Nel’s pair, even though her stablemate (7) ICE RAIN is slightly better off with Ladyofdistinction on their most recent meeting, both of her recent wins have come on the Poly.

Race 7 (1,200m)

Trainer Louise Goosen’s mare (7) ACACIA’S BLOSSOM has been narrowly beaten at her last two on the Poly. She now gets a 4kg claimer who is riding with some confidence, but the switch to turf is a cautionary note.

Stable companion (2) HEARTS ON FIRE was a little unlucky last run on the Poly.

(3) GRUE OF ICE has her measure at the weights on their last meeting, but the tables can be turned.

(8) AMAFORT is long overdue but tends to lack extra under pressure. However, she can feature on her best showing.

Race 8 (1,200m)

(6) MAPHAKA was a little disappointing on the Poly last time. He has shown good form in stronger company and should go very close.

(7) TAM’S KNIGHT is lightly raced and showed some promise in his comeback run after a long layoff. He has ability and is the one to watch in the betting.

(5) COWBOY COUNTRY has been consistent since his maiden win and has a money chance.(8) CHICARITO surprised on debut over the course and distance and is likely to come on from that effort.

Race 9 (1,200m)

(12) SUN DAZED has steady form lately and the drop in trip with blinkers could finally see him home for his fifth success.

(6) INTREPID got a three-point raise in the handicap for his recent win on this course under a big weight. The extra will suit.

(4) DEFINITELY YES was narrowly beaten last time. His last win was over the course and distance.

(1) TRIPPI’S SILK has been rested, but comes off some promising recent Cape form.