Flag football ready to take off in Singapore, as team eye 2028 Olympic Games

SINGAPORE – Crouched down and eyes locked as they face one another in a horizontal line on a field, there is an eager tension in the air as 10 men eye an oval-shaped ball while awaiting the go-ahead for the game to start.

What looks like a match of touch rugby to passers-by at the Ai Tong School is actually flag football – a non-contact variant of American football that is gaining traction in Singapore.

On closer inspection, there are notable differences between the two sports – the flag football is tan-coloured and players wear a belt with two flags attached to their torsos and gloves to improve grip. Passes made are often vertical rather than lateral and play is more stop-start.

It may be a niche sport but interest in flag football has been gathering steam after it was in October revealed as one of six new sports for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

Not many people know this but Singapore have a flag football national team who was formed only in July 2023 and consists of about 20 locals.

The origins of the team can be traced back to 2007, when a group of American football enthusiasts – who were largely expatriates – met on a Facebook group and created the Singapore Flag Football Association (SFFA).

But with the sport played in a five-on-five format, getting enough players to turn up for weekly sessions was initially a challenge.

SFFA executive officer Stephen Gonzalez, one of the founding members, said: “Initially, we wouldn’t even get 10 people showing up. You’d get like four or five, sometimes six people.

“So essentially it was like, let’s just go out here and throw a football around for a few hours. Maybe run a few routes, and that’s basically it.”

In 2014, as interest in the National Football League (NFL) grew, SFFA was able to set up an eight-week league season that ran thrice a year. Before every new season, a draft process is used to reallocate the pool of about 80 players into four different teams.

The league, played in an eight-on-eight format, is an important platform for local players to get match experience.

National flag footballer Nathaniel Tan, 22, said: “When I first started I wasn’t really that experienced so I didn’t have much playing time. Everyone was really competitive but I stuck to it.

“During the Covid-19 period, I trained with a few people in a small group so I was able to hone my skills, find out which positions I prefer and just like find my love for flag football again.”

Tan, who picked up the sport in 2019, is one of many local players with backgrounds in ultimate frisbee. Like many of them, he made the switch due to his passion for American football.

They then formed the national team to compete in the inaugural Asia Oceania Flag Football Championships (AOFFC) in Kuala Lumpur in October. British expatriate James Rosewarne, who has played in the SFFA league since 2018, volunteered to coach the team.

They went up against regional powerhouses like Australia and Thailand and while they finished 10th out of 11 countries, the team gained invaluable experience from their first international outing.