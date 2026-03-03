Fivefortwo to give some sight

Race 1 (1,800m)

1 Kasa Papa is a one-time winner from 43 starts, but he gets the chance to make it two under near-identical conditions to his last win in January 2025. He drops back to Class 5, Zac Purton returns to the saddle after partnering that sole success, and barrier 4 sets him up for an ideal run.

7 Super Sicario returns off a handy trial where he led and stuck on well. Similar tactics look likely again under Hugh Bowman, who partnered the 4YO to a first-up win this season.

3 Conspiracy Witness gets a major gate swing from barrier 12 to barrier 2, which should have him much closer in the run. The booking of Dylan Browne McMonagle adds to the appeal.

4 Hailtothevictors is also well drawn in barrier 3 and can improve on his last-start fourth after racing wide over this trip at Sha Tin.

Race 2 (1,200m)

4 Thousand Cups is worth forgiving on his first look in Class 5, jumping well before being restrained mid-race, then making late ground to eighth. Barrier 1 gives him a map upgrade and should allow a much kinder run throughout.

6 Only U has been running well without winning in seven starts for the Brett Crawford stable, and Purton returns after steering him to a close-up third first-up.

2 Call To Command backs up after an encouraging fifth, steadied early from barrier 8 to find cover before finishing off nicely. The drop to Class 5 for the first time is a key swing in his favour.

10 Oriental Surprise is also on the quick turnaround, after doing early work from barrier 10 to get across and sticking on for second. Barrier 4 should help.

Race 3 (2,200m)

11 Star Brose backs up from last week and his fifth had merit, hitting the line strongly after settling last over a trip short of his best. The step-up to 2,200m is the key change and gives him the chance to break through in the grade.

12 Viva Taste comes off a fast-finishing fifth over 1,800m at Sha Tin from barrier 12, and that followed his previous fourth at the same track and trip.

3 Double Win is one-from-one on this track and distance and draws barrier 1 to get a sweet run. An encouraging trial in the lead-up adds to the case.

4 Sharpen Bright needs to lift on recent form, but he has a strong record on this track and trip, two wins and two seconds from six. That keeps him in the conversation.

Race 4 (1,200m)

7 Flash Star caused an upset two starts ago, then the wheels came off last time when tactics changed and he was pushed forward and weakened. A return to patient riding looks the obvious play, and it can give him the chance to finish off the way he did when winning.

12 Gameplayer Elite gets a kinder mid-draw after being forced back from a wide gate last time. He is still a Hong Kong maiden but, at the foot of the weights in Class 4, he gets his chance.

3 Holmes A Court can take a step forward from barrier 1 and a gear tweak, and he is low enough in the ratings to show better.

5 Grand Mastermind goes on in first-time blinkers. While the trial was only fair, barrier 3 sets him up for a kind trip.

Race 5 (1,200m)

5 Giant Ballon is a better chance back at Happy Valley after a fair Sha Tin fifth. Purton stays on. This is not a deep race and he gets an opportunity to break through.

1 Giant Leap should get a kinder run on his second start back in Class 4, after doing plenty of work on-pace from barrier 11 and fading. His best efforts have come when allowed to roll along in front, and similar tactics can make him hard to peg back.

4 Fortune Whiskey gets a much better platform from barrier 2 after a poor trip from a middle gate, where he was shuffled back in the early stages, then finishing off well in fifth. The booking of McMonagle adds to his cause.

6 Duke Of Orange is trending the right way and barrier 3 sets him up for the next step.

Race 6 (1,200m)

7 Flying Wrote steps into Class 3 for the first time off his second win of the season. Barrier 1 should see him land the perfect run, camped just off what shapes as a strong tempo and giving himself every chance to win again.

1 Harmony N Blessed is on a seven-day turnaround and it has proven successful before. He is far better placed from barrier 3, from where his map gets a clear upgrade.

6 Hey Bros ran well on debut over 1,000m, outpaced early before closing strongly into fifth. The draw is awkward, but the speed on paper can set it up for a closer run.

5 Romantic Gladiator debuts and his Happy Valley trial was an encouraging piece of work. Drawn in barrier 2, he maps for a good first-up run and is one to watch.

Race 7 (1,650m)

5 Glorious Journey gets a key map upgrade, moving into barrier 3 after charging home for fourth behind Stormi from gate 10, and that form has held up since. If he lands where he should in the run, he has the finish to be strongest late.

1 Ragga Bomb put them away by three lengths last time, although the win may have been helped by how the race was run and where he landed in transit. He maps well again and still has to be respected.

3 California Moxie also brings Stormi form and looks set to get a soft run off the speed. He can build into it late under Purton.

9 Take Action comes off back-to-back seconds and is always a chance if the breaks fall his way.

Race 8 (1,200m)

3 Pegas tries Happy Valley for the first time, bringing solid Sha Tin form that includes a win two starts ago. He then faded late into seventh behind Galactic Voyage, and that reads strongly after the winner scored again on March 1.

8 Storming Dragon backs up quickly after a fast-finishing sixth. That late work was in line with his usual pattern, but barrier 2 is the key change and gives him the chance to land closer.

9 Amazing Kid had excuses on his first attempt in Class 3 after racing wide. The draw is awkward but, if the speed is genuine, he can switch off early and work into it late.

4 Spicy Gold draws barrier 1, but he needs to lift on recent form. The gear tweaks can help.

Race 9 (1,650m)

7 Fivefortwo has had little go his way in three runs since returning to Class 3 after winning in Class 4. His closing fourth from the outside gate last time was a strong effort, and his sixth three starts ago also reads well, given he finished alongside better-fancied runners.

1 Silvery Breeze had a stack to do from last in the running previously, yet still finished strongly into fourth. His form back in this grade reads well, while barrier 1 ensures a better run in transit.

2 A Americ Te Specso looks the type who wants a proper tempo to bring his finish into play and, on paper, he should get that.

3 Corleone is building a smart record this term. But barrier 10 makes life harder and he will need to do it with less help from the map.

Comments courtesy of The Hong Kong Jockey Club