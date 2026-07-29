Five-star Jayden helps seal West Indies win against Pakistan

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July 29 - Paceman Jayden Seales claimed his fourth five-wicket haul to bowl West Indies to a 90-run victory over Pakistan in the opening Test in Tarouba on Tuesday.

After eking out a 29-run first-innings lead, West Indies made 181 in their second innings to set Pakistan a target of 211.

Seales (5-20) and his pace colleagues returned to produce a superb fast-bowling display at the Brian Lara Stadium, routing Pakistan for 120 in a little over 40 overs.

Pakistan captain Babar Azam made an unbeaten 58 and combined with No. 11 Mohammad Abbas (23) in a brief resistance, but West Indies' victory appeared a formality after the tourists slumped to 71-9.

Pakistan No. 3 Shan Masood, who fractured his finger during his first-innings knock of 109, batted at No. 8 in the second innings. He made three before Seales dismissed him.

West Indies captain Roston Chase dedicated the victory to West Indies great Garry Sobers, who died earlier this month.

"We wanted to make him proud and had a chat about it before the match. I hope he is smiling down on us," Chase said afterwards.

"I love the direction this team is heading. We're not relying on one or two players; everyone is chipping in at crucial moments."

Babar said Pakistan's lack of partnerships proved costly.

"Today, as a batting unit, we weren't up to the mark. We kept losing wickets back-to-back and the batting failed. That's something we're working on," he said.

The second and final Test in Port of Spain begins on Sunday. REUTERS