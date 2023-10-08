Five memorable moments of the Hangzhou Asian Games

Before coming to Hangzhou, I knew the Asian Games was going to be highly tech-savvy and also heavily surveilled, and for someone who has only been to China a handful of times, I got see first hand how it works in the country.

Right as we left the airport onto the highway, rows and rows of cameras lined the street lights as we made our way to the hotel. Cameras would flash at our van periodically, which I assumed was some kind of vehicular surveillance. At a noodle shop the next day, an aunty told us that we could actually pay with our faces if we signed up for the facial recognition feature on our Alipay app.

As the days went by, I realised I had not touched physical money at all and everything was linked to my phone. So a picture I set out to make during the games was to juxtapose a sporting event with a visual which would show a surveillance state, and that happened in the first week, where I photographed a Chinese tennis player serving, with a CCTV subtly lurking in the background – MARK CHEONG

