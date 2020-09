ST Virtual Run participants stand a chance to win 55-inch Panasonic OLED TV

SINGAPORE - The newly launched Straits Times Virtual Run (STVR) presents a new challenge for participants, but one thing remains similar to previous editions of the ST Run: attractive prizes for local entrants are still up for grabs in a lucky draw.

This year's lucky draw grand prize is a Panasonic 55-inch HZ1000S 4K Ultra HD OLED TV set worth $3,699. It is the eighth consecutive year that Panasonic is the ST Run's presenting sponsor.

ST sports editor and STVR organising chairman Lee Yulin said: "Every year, our aim is to not just challenge our participants at various levels but also keep them engaged through a multifaceted build-up programme or to reward them for their loyalty in signing up.

"We are grateful that Panasonic has continued its generous support for the ST Virtual Run this year."

Thanks to its OLED panel and smooth motion performance, the HZ1000S delivers crisp images, fresh colours and deep blacks. It also boasts a new Filmmaker Mode, which presents films as the director intended. This initiative is supported by major directors, including the likes of Christopher Nolan and Martin Scorsese.

The HZ1000S also comes with support for HDR10+, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, and with its slim and minimalist design, the television will fit inconspicuously into any home.

To commemorate the newspaper's 175th anniversary, there will be two distances offered for the STVR - 17.5km and 175km.

The race period for the 17.5km run is Oct 9 to 18, while the 175km run will take place from Oct 19 to Dec 17.

Entry fees for past participants of the ST Run are $15 (17.5km) and $20 (175km).

Early-bird prices are $18 and $23 respectively, till Sept 11.

Normal rates (Sept 12 to Oct 4) are $22 and $27.

Runners are allowed to record their distances over several sessions and at any outdoor location.

Registration closes at 11.59pm on Oct 4.

Those interested can sign up at the ST Run website. The full terms and conditions for the run's various giveaways and lucky draw can also be found there.

Local runners are defined as those who reside in Singapore.

For updates, follow the event's Facebook and Instagram pages at @thestraitstimesrun