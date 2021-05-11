Fitness industry bemoans 'lack of clarity' over rules on gym closures, allowed activities

SINGAPORE - In the days after the Government announced the closure of indoor gyms and fitness studios to curb the spread of Covid-19, some members of the fraternity saw their initial unhappiness at the sudden closures turn to confusion at what they perceived to be a lack of clarity of the measures imposed.

Following that announcement last Tuesday (May 4) and a subsequent advisory from Sport Singapore (SportSG) two days later, the national agency said in an update on Friday that low-intensity physical activities will be allowed to take place at gyms and fitness studios.