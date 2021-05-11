Fitness industry bemoans 'lack of clarity' over rules on gym closures, allowed activities

Fitness facilities must not offer weight, strength or resistance training of any form.
Fitness facilities must not offer weight, strength or resistance training of any form.ST PHOTO: JASON QUAH
  • Published
    1 hour ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

SINGAPORE - In the days after the Government announced the closure of indoor gyms and fitness studios to curb the spread of Covid-19, some members of the fraternity saw their initial unhappiness at the sudden closures turn to confusion at what they perceived to be a lack of clarity of the measures imposed.

Following that announcement last Tuesday (May 4) and a subsequent advisory from Sport Singapore (SportSG) two days later, the national agency said in an update on Friday that low-intensity physical activities will be allowed to take place at gyms and fitness studios.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Topics: 