Fitness First builds on trend with Vitruvian's 'smart' V-Form Trainer

Like many gyms and fitness centres here, Fitness First has had to adapt to the "new normal" in the wellness industry following the introduction of strict Covid-19 countermeasures.

Last October, it introduced online personal training as well as a customisable MyFit membership plan, in order to cater to its clients who were no longer allowed to work out in gyms as often as they wanted.

Its parent company, Evolution Wellness Group, conducted a survey of almost 4,000 fitness enthusiasts in the Asia-Pacific region, including about 600 Singaporeans.

The survey showed that participation in virtual workouts increased from 42 per cent before pandemic restrictions to 67 per cent and 52 per cent during and after periods of heightened restrictions respectively.

The report also said that just over half of respondents were "highly satisfied" with their home workouts, but 51 per cent cited not having the "right fitness equipment" as a source of dissatisfaction.

Fitness First's solution: partnering Australian fitness start-up Vitruvian to bring its "revolutionary" V-Form Trainer to Singapore.

The V-Form Trainer is a "smart" strength-training machine that can adapt to users' fitness levels and capabilities.

Its other advantage is that it is housed in a minuscule carbon-fibre frame measuring just 117cm x 52cm x 12cm, and weighing a mere 30kg. Its compact size means that the machine can easily fit under most beds, making for easy storage - unlike traditional bulky home workout systems like treadmills and cable machines.

Anil Chugani, country manager of Fitness First Singapore, said: "The way people consume fitness is changing; there is now a very strong desire for hybrid fitness.

"The V-Form Trainer is just one step towards our aim to build a comprehensive wellness ecosystem."

Despite its seemingly small stature, the V-Form Trainer packs a punch, offering a maximum of 180kg of resistance.

Athletes use two cables attached to the platform to perform a growing catalogue of over 200 different resistance exercises available, from dead lifts to overhead presses.

Cris Chong, national personal training manager at Fitness First, said that the machine is beginner-friendly and safe to use.

He added: "V-Form can sense when users are struggling and will reduce the weight, so that your safety and form are not in jeopardy. It can also detect when the weight is too light, and will increase resistance accordingly."

Chugani added that the device would be used in its clubs for personal training packages and group fitness workouts "in the future".

The V-Form Trainer is also available for purchase on the Fitness First Singapore website, starting at $2,990.

For now, curious fitness buffs can sign up on its website to try out the V-Form Trainer at Fitness First clubs at Bugis Junction, Market Street, One Raffles Quay, Paragon, Fusionopolis and Westgate, as well as at its luxury outlet, Gravity Club. The free trial experience is available to all members of the public.