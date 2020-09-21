Fitness: Entries to inaugural Straits Times Virtual Run sold out

SINGAPORE - Entries to the inaugural The Straits Times Virtual Run have sold out.

The allocation of over 14,000 slots was snapped up well before the event's official Oct 4 deadline for registrations.

Participants can now look forward to clocking in for their respective race periods: Oct 9-18 (17.5km) and Oct 19-Dec 17 (175km).

ST sports editor Lee Yulin, the event's organising chairman, said on Monday (Sept 21): "We are grateful for this strong sign of support from the running and wider sports communities for the inaugural ST Virtual Run.

"Over the next few weeks, we will continue to engage our participants via the training programme curated by Loh Guo Pei, the coach of the New Balance Running Club, who will dispense tips on how to tackle the 175km distance."

The ST Virtual Run is presented by Panasonic, and backed by New Balance, 100PLUS and OCBC Bank.

For more information and updates, go to The Straits Times Run website.